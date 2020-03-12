Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/12/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is with nearly every major sports league either shuttering it’s season or delaying it like MLB and the NFL canceling visits to teams by individual players due to the COVID 19 outbreak how do you think this will affect next months upcoming draft?

My guess is that if it takes place in normal fashion that the no brainer part of it is that there will be no live audience. Beyond that what should the league do? Would it be appropriate to move the draft back so that teams still have the time once the virus begins to die back to still visit with players before making a huge investment in them? If it’s not moved do you expect that this might be the first “Phone-In” draft? As it is most of the teams staffs that make the decision on who to draft are not actually at the draft but back at the teams headquarters anyway while other team representatives man the teams table at the actual draft. How exactly would they work this?

I guess none of us know what’s coming from day to day but I thought that with the draft being such a huge part of the NFL season for fans that the teams and the league would be smart to begin contingency plans for just about any eventual outcome. As far as the rest of us, you all stay safe! As for anyone that is not taking any of this all that seriously you should read this first hand account. It’s quite eye opening. CLICK HERE

