Dolphins suspend travel for scouts, coaches

The Miami Dolphins have announced the suspension of travel for all coaches and scouts due to the COVID-19 virus. The move comes as sports leagues and events around the country are suspending operations or planning major changes including playing without fans in arenas. The Dolphins, as with several other NFL franchises, are making this move just as Pro Day and private workouts for draft prospects were beginning.

The Dolphins issued a statement about the travel restriction, stating, “Due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), we will temporarily suspend travel for all scouts and coaches. The safety of everyone associated with the Miami Dolphins is of the utmost importance. We will continue to monitor the situation and take advice from our medical staff and public officials.”

As of now, the NFL has not changed any of their upcoming dates, including the start of the new league year and free agency on March 18.