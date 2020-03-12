 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins decline option on Daniel Kilgore’s contract

New, 16 comments

The 32-year-old center will now test free agency

By Josh Houtz
Philadelphia Eagles v&nbsp;Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

We knew heading into the 2020 NFL season that the Dolphins offensive line would look much different than it did before.

Well, that became even more evident today, after the Dolphins declined the option on Daniel Kilgore’s contract—making the 32-year-old center a free agent.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins have decided to part ways with the 10-year NFL veteran.

Kilgore was mediocre in 2019, and the move saves the Dolphins $3.5-million this season. However, it also leaves another hole (no pun intended) on an offensive line that struggled last season.

Perhaps Miami already has a player in mind to fill the void left behind by Kilgore. Or maybe the plan is for Michael Deiter to slide over to Center. No one truly knows, but to think the Dolphins don’t already have a plan would be naive.

With free agency expected to start in five days, expect several more moves to follow before the Dolphins head into the most critical offseason in franchise history.

Loading comments...