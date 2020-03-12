Dolphins decline option on Daniel Kilgore’s contract

We knew heading into the 2020 NFL season that the Dolphins offensive line would look much different than it did before.

Well, that became even more evident today, after the Dolphins declined the option on Daniel Kilgore’s contract—making the 32-year-old center a free agent.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins have decided to part ways with the 10-year NFL veteran.

Miami Dolphins will not pick up the option on C Daniel Kilgore making him a free agent, per league source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 12, 2020

Kilgore was mediocre in 2019, and the move saves the Dolphins $3.5-million this season. However, it also leaves another hole (no pun intended) on an offensive line that struggled last season.

Perhaps Miami already has a player in mind to fill the void left behind by Kilgore. Or maybe the plan is for Michael Deiter to slide over to Center. No one truly knows, but to think the Dolphins don’t already have a plan would be naive.

With free agency expected to start in five days, expect several more moves to follow before the Dolphins head into the most critical offseason in franchise history.