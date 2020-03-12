The Splash Zone 3/12/20: Dolphins Will Release Reshad Jones

Reshad Jones will no longer be a Dolphins. The two time Pro Bowler will officially be released at the start of the new league year on March 18. Jones has been with the team since 2010 when he was selected in the fifth round and became one of the Dolphins best players during the decade. The Dolphins have plenty of cap space, but this move will also free up $5.3 million.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

REPORTS: Reshad Jones to be Released

Reshad Jones era in Miami has reportedly come to an end.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

All 32 NFL teams' QB situations ahead of free agency and draft - NFL.com

Who's set at the game's most important position? Who needs help via free agency or the 2020 NFL Draft? Nick Shook assesses all 32 quarterback situations before offseason roster reconstruction kicks into gear.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/11/20: How Do Dolphins Fix Leagues Worst Running Game? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

2020 NFL Free Agency: Hypothetical’s surrounding 3 key needs for the Miami Dolphins—Miami Dolphins Podcast (Phinsider Radio) - The Phinsider

As we head into the most critical offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE...