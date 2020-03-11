Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/11/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is about all the talk around the league that Tom Brady will be with another team this next season and what that means for our division. Brady will perhaps even wind up playing in Florida if the latest rumor that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning on offering Brady a very aggressive contract. If Brady does in fact leave the New England Patriots do you think that would spell the end of the dominance of the Patriots over the AFC East for the last several years or would Bill Belichick just reload with some other quarterback and continue to beat the hell out of everyone?

It seems as if many Miami Dolphins fans have long waited for the day that Brady would be gone but is Brady as great as we all think or was it the genius of the hoody and the “Patriots Way” that made the difference all this time? I guess we will find out if Brady does leave. What’s your take on how this affects our division going forward?

The Phinsider Question Of The Day also serves as our nightly live thread. Please remember to follow all site rules while visiting any of the live threads. You are always welcome to discuss anything you wish just please avoid politics and religion for obvious reasons. Always be courteous towards your fellow Miami Dolphins fans (or visiting fans from another team) when discussing or debating any topics.