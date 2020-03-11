Report: Dolphins releasing Reshad Jones

The Miami Dolphins are releasing safety Reshad Jones, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley. The move generates $5.3 million in salary cap space for Miami, while moving $10.2 million to dead money for the Dolphins in 2020. The move will come official when the new league year begins on March 18.

Jones, 32, was a fifth-round pick for the Dolphins in 2010, coming out of Georgia. He has appeared in 128 games over ten years with the Dolphins, though he was limited to just four games last year. He has 776 career totals with 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries with two touchdowns, 21 interceptions with four touchdowns, and 55 passes defensed.

Jones was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 and 2017 seasons.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier released a statement about Jones, stating, “We want to thank Reshad for everything he has done for the Miami Dolphins. U have known Reshad since spending time with him at Georgia and have been impressed with everything he’s been able to accomplish. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Miami utilized Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe at safety for much of the season last year and appear set to move forward with that combination in 2020.