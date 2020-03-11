Phinsider Radio: Hypothetical’s surrounding 3 key needs for the Dolphins

As we head into the most critical offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@Houtz) breakdown the Dolphins offensive line, secondary, and quarterback position.

First, we start the show by discussing the latest news surrounding the Miami Dolphins and their newly acquired compensatory draft picks. What will the Dolphins do with 14 draft picks and $100-million in cap space? Next, we discuss Trent Williams, and whether or not the Dolphins could have interest in the 31-year-old tackle? What type of contract is Williams looking for, and what might type of compensation would it cost? How would landing an offensive tackle that can play on both sides of the line, positively affect the draft and free agency?

We then shift our focus to the secondary and try to figure out where the Dolphins should be looking in free agency and the draft. Could the Dolphins pursue Jets defensive back Tremaine Johnson? After all, a large portion of his contract will remain on New York’s books. Why not sign a player that before his time in New York, was considered one of the better defensive backs in football.

Lastly, we take a look at the latest news on Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Is Burrow QB1? Could Tagovailoa fall to #5, or will the Dolphins have to trade up? What other options could be available if the Dolphins choose not to address the position in the draft.

