Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots free agency outlook: New England’s O-line could look a lot different in 2020 - Pats Pulpit
Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ offensive line through a free agency lens.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
A No-Brainer: Jets Will Reportedly Cut Trumaine Johnson - Gang Green Nation
In news that will shock nobody, the Jets have reportedly informed cornerback Trumaine Johnson that he will be released before the start of the new league year.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills sign former Carolina Panthers, Washington cornerback Josh Norman - Buffalo Rumblings
Sean McDermott has a type.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Marshal Yanda to announce retirement this week - Baltimore Beatdown
The prolific right guard’s career may be ending this week.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
How Keith Butler utilizes secondary players into the Steelers’ blitzes - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their pressure, but how Keith Butler utilizes his secondary into blitz schemes is a thing of beauty.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Andy Dalton trade rumors: What could the Bengals get in a Dalton trade? - Cincy Jungle
A handful of teams are reportedly interested in trading for Andy Dalton. What do they have to offer the Bengals in return?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
5 free agents the Browns should target - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland has lots of needs and the free agency period can solve most of them
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2020 Hoston Texans Offseason: The Texans Are Interested In Trent Williams - Battle Red Blog
Last season Trent Williams sat out. This season Trent Williams is in high demand.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL Draft Scouting Report Jordan Love Utah State - Music City Miracles
Love has been one of the most fascinating prospects to watch over the past two seasons. An...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars free agency: 6 players they could target in 2020 - Big Cat Country
The legal tampering period for NFL free agency is only a week away, will the Jaguars be active, and who should they target?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Counting Down Colts Draft Picks of the Past: WR Marvin Harrison - Stampede Blue
Colts GM Chris Ballard has regularly stated that his philosophy is that you build teams through the draft. That makes this time of year critical to the Colts’ long term success. So in the lead up...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Should the Denver Broncos trade up for Henry Ruggs III? - Mile High Report
History has shown it’s foolish.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
NFL Draft Rumors: Are LA Chargers interested in trading up for Tua Tagovailoa? - Bolts From The Blue
You may hear rumors that the Chargers want the Alabama QB that badly, but I’m skeptical
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders salary cap: More room after release of Tahir Whitehead - Silver And Black Pride
How much cap room do Raiders have after latest move?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says he idolized A-Rod, Derek Jeter growing up - Arrowhead Pride
Appearing on HBO’s "The Shop," the Chiefs’ quarterback shared what he’s been learning — and maybe picked up a few tips from the other guests.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Giants, Leonard Williams “not close” on new contract - Big Blue View
"Strong" free agent market expected for defensive tackle
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Draft 2020: Former Eagles scout ranks 8 wide receivers in his top 50 prospects - Bleeding Green Nation
Which one(s) will end up in Philly?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Things are about to get busy for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
Deadlines make deals is a popular saying for the ownership, and some big ones are very near.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Which prospects have the Redskins met with, and what does it tell us? Offense Edition - Hogs Haven
The website NFLtraderumors.co has done a really nice job compiling a list of prospect visits for each of the NFL teams, keeping a running tally as the all-star games took place and eventually teams...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
With a Super Bowl in sight, does trading up for a top draft pick make sense for the Packers? - Acme Packing Company
With a tidy free agent period, the Packers could go into April’s draft feeling like they’re the proverbial "one player away." But the cost of moving up to snag a top prospect ultimately appears to be too much.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
5 free agent defensive tackles the Detroit Lions should be interested in - Pride Of Detroit
Detroit, once again, has a need up front.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What is the Bears biggest draft need? - Windy City Gridiron
Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse — a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the offseason, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Bears fans, sign up HERE to join FanPulse.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Dalvin Cook says he’s shooting for 2,000 yards in 2020 - Daily Norseman
All-purpose yards, not just rushing
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Building a contract for a WR/TE/RB/FB/Special Teamer who is also your next starting QB - Canal Street Chronicles
How to build a contract for Taysom Hill’s unique role
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Thomas Dimitroff: Big trade up unlikely, but hey, you never know - The Falcoholic
The Falcons GM is still teasing the possibility of a move up.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
2020 NFL Draft: Panthers get defensive help in Chad Reuter’s latest mock - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have plenty of needs on defense, and they address three of them in this three-round mock draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
What is the Buccaneers contingency plan at quarterback? - Bucs Nation
A featured piece on Bucs Nation where we look at some interesting topics surrounding the Buccaneers.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers rumors: Emmanuel Sanders changes his profile picture, hinting that he needs to take care of his family - Niners Nation
Sanders changed his profile picture on Instagram from a picture in a 49ers uniform to just "E"
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals interest in Zack Moss and what his NFL player comparison could be - Revenge of the Birds
As the 2020 NFL Draft process continues we will hear some names come out that make you scratch your head when put with the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Here are the running back the Seattle Seahawks could target in free agency - Field Gulls
John Schneider has already stated the Seahawks will add a player at running back this spring, and it makes sense. Chris Carson has struggled with injuries and is entering the final year of his...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Los Angeles Rams replacement options if Andrew Whitworth doesn’t return - Turf Show Times
Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters could be a solid backup plan
