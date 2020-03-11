Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots free agency outlook: New England’s O-line could look a lot different in 2020 - Pats Pulpit

Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ offensive line through a free agency lens.





A No-Brainer: Jets Will Reportedly Cut Trumaine Johnson - Gang Green Nation

In news that will shock nobody, the Jets have reportedly informed cornerback Trumaine Johnson that he will be released before the start of the new league year.





Buffalo Bills sign former Carolina Panthers, Washington cornerback Josh Norman - Buffalo Rumblings

Sean McDermott has a type.

AFC NORTH:

Report: Marshal Yanda to announce retirement this week - Baltimore Beatdown

The prolific right guard’s career may be ending this week.





How Keith Butler utilizes secondary players into the Steelers’ blitzes - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their pressure, but how Keith Butler utilizes his secondary into blitz schemes is a thing of beauty.





Andy Dalton trade rumors: What could the Bengals get in a Dalton trade? - Cincy Jungle

A handful of teams are reportedly interested in trading for Andy Dalton. What do they have to offer the Bengals in return?





5 free agents the Browns should target - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland has lots of needs and the free agency period can solve most of them

AFC SOUTH:

2020 Hoston Texans Offseason: The Texans Are Interested In Trent Williams - Battle Red Blog

Last season Trent Williams sat out. This season Trent Williams is in high demand.





NFL Draft Scouting Report Jordan Love Utah State - Music City Miracles

Love has been one of the most fascinating prospects to watch over the past two seasons. An...





Jacksonville Jaguars free agency: 6 players they could target in 2020 - Big Cat Country

The legal tampering period for NFL free agency is only a week away, will the Jaguars be active, and who should they target?





Counting Down Colts Draft Picks of the Past: WR Marvin Harrison - Stampede Blue

Colts GM Chris Ballard has regularly stated that his philosophy is that you build teams through the draft. That makes this time of year critical to the Colts’ long term success. So in the lead up...

AFC WEST:

Should the Denver Broncos trade up for Henry Ruggs III? - Mile High Report

History has shown it’s foolish.





NFL Draft Rumors: Are LA Chargers interested in trading up for Tua Tagovailoa? - Bolts From The Blue

You may hear rumors that the Chargers want the Alabama QB that badly, but I’m skeptical





Raiders salary cap: More room after release of Tahir Whitehead - Silver And Black Pride

How much cap room do Raiders have after latest move?





Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says he idolized A-Rod, Derek Jeter growing up - Arrowhead Pride

Appearing on HBO’s "The Shop," the Chiefs’ quarterback shared what he’s been learning — and maybe picked up a few tips from the other guests.

NFC EAST:

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams “not close” on new contract - Big Blue View

"Strong" free agent market expected for defensive tackle





NFL Draft 2020: Former Eagles scout ranks 8 wide receivers in his top 50 prospects - Bleeding Green Nation

Which one(s) will end up in Philly?





Things are about to get busy for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Deadlines make deals is a popular saying for the ownership, and some big ones are very near.





Which prospects have the Redskins met with, and what does it tell us? Offense Edition - Hogs Haven

The website NFLtraderumors.co has done a really nice job compiling a list of prospect visits for each of the NFL teams, keeping a running tally as the all-star games took place and eventually teams...

NFC NORTH:

With a Super Bowl in sight, does trading up for a top draft pick make sense for the Packers? - Acme Packing Company

With a tidy free agent period, the Packers could go into April’s draft feeling like they’re the proverbial "one player away." But the cost of moving up to snag a top prospect ultimately appears to be too much.





5 free agent defensive tackles the Detroit Lions should be interested in - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit, once again, has a need up front.





What is the Bears biggest draft need? - Windy City Gridiron

Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse — a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the offseason, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Bears fans, sign up HERE to join FanPulse.





Dalvin Cook says he’s shooting for 2,000 yards in 2020 - Daily Norseman

All-purpose yards, not just rushing

NFC SOUTH:

Building a contract for a WR/TE/RB/FB/Special Teamer who is also your next starting QB - Canal Street Chronicles

How to build a contract for Taysom Hill’s unique role





Thomas Dimitroff: Big trade up unlikely, but hey, you never know - The Falcoholic

The Falcons GM is still teasing the possibility of a move up.





2020 NFL Draft: Panthers get defensive help in Chad Reuter’s latest mock - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have plenty of needs on defense, and they address three of them in this three-round mock draft.





What is the Buccaneers contingency plan at quarterback? - Bucs Nation

A featured piece on Bucs Nation where we look at some interesting topics surrounding the Buccaneers.

NFC WEST:

49ers rumors: Emmanuel Sanders changes his profile picture, hinting that he needs to take care of his family - Niners Nation

Sanders changed his profile picture on Instagram from a picture in a 49ers uniform to just "E"





Arizona Cardinals interest in Zack Moss and what his NFL player comparison could be - Revenge of the Birds

As the 2020 NFL Draft process continues we will hear some names come out that make you scratch your head when put with the Arizona Cardinals.





Here are the running back the Seattle Seahawks could target in free agency - Field Gulls

John Schneider has already stated the Seahawks will add a player at running back this spring, and it makes sense. Chris Carson has struggled with injuries and is entering the final year of his...





Los Angeles Rams replacement options if Andrew Whitworth doesn’t return - Turf Show Times

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters could be a solid backup plan