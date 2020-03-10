 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins promote Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach

By Josh Houtz
After Karl Dorrell agreed to become the next head coach of the Colorado Buffalos, a lot of uncertainty surrounded what the Dolphins would do next to fill the vacant coaching position.

Most fans believed Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline would be the perfect candidate. After all, there’s no better coach in the country at coaching this unit. But reuniting the once back-to-back 1,000 yard WR to South Florida seemed highly unlikely.

So who would become Miami’s next wide receivers coach?

Today, we found out the answer to that question, and his name is Josh Grizzard.

Grizzard spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins as a quality controls coach, and will now take over a promising young group of WRs. Can he continue to develop second-year WR Preston Williams? Will DeVante Parker continue to be a dominant presence on the outside? No one knows for certain, but several Dolphins players are excited for Grizzard’s promotion.

Grizzard graduated from Yale in 2012 and worked as an assistant coach at Duke from 2013-2017.

