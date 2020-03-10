Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/10/2020

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a follow up to yesterdays post that only focused on quarterbacks. So with the idea that the Miami Dolphins, as it sit’s right now, have the most salary cap space of any team in the NFL at an estimated $88,075,174 so we know that they are going to have to spend most of that chunk of money. This cap space number could go up or down slightly when the NFL officially announces the actual salary cap for league year 2020. Thus far we are being told that it’s somewhere around 200 million per team. As soon as the players do or don’t ratify the new CBA we will get a more pinpointed number from the league.

With that in mind the Dolphins as a team have to spend at least 89% of the total cap number on players for the 2020 season with the league as a whole having to hit a 95% mark which has not been a problem for teams up until now as most teams are constantly working to stay under the cap. To get to this number your Dolphins are not only going to have to spend some of the money on resigning certain players and of course their draft class but even after those expenditures they will need to sign some free agents to reach that 89% even if it’s just some guys on a one year deal.

Just like with the quarterbacks the list of top players that are coming free at other positions on the field is quite large this season. So I started looking around for a list of “top free agents NFL 2020”. CBS Sports had a nice list of 50 players that I sort of used as a basis for my list. I am leaving quarterbacks off this list as we covered that and I am leaving wide outs off the list because I see no reason that this team would go out and spend big free agent money on a wide reciever given the talent we have in house. I will also only add players that are currently under 30 knowing that this is a team mostly looking for youth that can help us in the long run.

So here’s the list-

So the question is, which of these players would you target in free agency if you were part of the Dolphins front office and why? Or maybe you have someone or a few someone’s that are not on this list that you think we should go after. Let us know below!

