Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/10/2020

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a follow up to yesterdays post that only focused on quarterbacks. So with the idea that the Miami Dolphins, as it sit’s right now, have the most salary cap space of any team in the NFL at an estimated $88,075,174 so we know that they are going to have to spend most of that chunk of money. This cap space number could go up or down slightly when the NFL officially announces the actual salary cap for league year 2020. Thus far we are being told that it’s somewhere around 200 million per team. As soon as the players do or don’t ratify the new CBA we will get a more pinpointed number from the league.
With that in mind the Dolphins as a team have to spend at least 89% of the total cap number on players for the 2020 season with the league as a whole having to hit a 95% mark which has not been a problem for teams up until now as most teams are constantly working to stay under the cap. To get to this number your Dolphins are not only going to have to spend some of the money on resigning certain players and of course their draft class but even after those expenditures they will need to sign some free agents to reach that 89% even if it’s just some guys on a one year deal.
Just like with the quarterbacks the list of top players that are coming free at other positions on the field is quite large this season. So I started looking around for a list of “top free agents NFL 2020”. CBS Sports had a nice list of 50 players that I sort of used as a basis for my list. I am leaving quarterbacks off this list as we covered that and I am leaving wide outs off the list because I see no reason that this team would go out and spend big free agent money on a wide reciever given the talent we have in house. I will also only add players that are currently under 30 knowing that this is a team mostly looking for youth that can help us in the long run.
So here’s the list-
- Chris Jones, Defensive Back, Kansas City Chiefs, Age: 3 25 (2019 stats: 9 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 36 tackles with 9 for a loss)
- James Bradberry, Cornerback, Carolina Panthers, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 3 interceptions, 12 passes defended, 56 tackles)
- Byron Jones, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 1 forced fumble, 6 passes defended, 44 tackles)
- Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Safety, Chicago Bears, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 2 interceptions with one touchdown, 5 passes defended, 78 tackles)
- Anthony Harris, Safety, Minnesota Vikings, Age 28 (2019 Stats: 6 interceptions with 1 touchdown, 11 passes defended, 60 tackles)
- Justin Simmons, Safety, Denver Broncos, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 4 interceptions, 15 passes defended, 94 tackles)
- Blake Martinez, Linebacker, Green Bay Packers, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 155 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble)
- Joe Schobert, Linebacker, Cleveland Browns, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 133 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles)
- Cory Littleton, Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 134 tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
- Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End, Seattle Seahawks, Age 27 (2019 stats: 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries with one touchdown, 31 tackles with 7 for a loss)
- Shaquil Barrett, Edge Rusher, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 19.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 58 tackles with 19 for a loss)
- Matt Judon, Edge Rusher, Baltimore Ravens, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 54 tackles with 14 for a loss)
- Yannick Ngakoue, Edge Rusher, Jacksonville Jaguars, Age 24 (2019 Stats: 8 sacks, 1 interceptions for a touchdown, 4 forced fumbles with one recovery, 41 tackles with 13 for a loss)
- Bud Dupree, Edge Rusher, Pittsburgh Steelers, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 11.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles with two recoveries, 68 tackles with 16 for a loss)
- Dante Fowler, Edge Rusher, Los Angeles Rams, Age 25 (2019 Stats: 11.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles with 1 recovered for a touchdown, 58 tackles with 6 for a loss)
- D.J. Reader, Defensive Lineman, Houston Texans, Age 25 (2019 Stats: 2.5 sacks, 52 tackles with 6 for a loss)
- Arik Armstead, Defensive Lineman, San Francisco 49ers, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles with 1 recovery, 54 tackles with 11 for a loss)
- Javon Hargrave, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 60 tackles with 7 for a loss)
- Joe Thuney, Offensive Lineman, New England Patriots, Age 27 (2019 Stats: 16 games played, 0 penalties, 1 sack allowed)
- Brandon Scherff, Offensive Lineman, Washington Redskins, Age 28 (2019 Stats: 11 games played, 9 penalties, 1 sack allowed)
- Connor McGovern, Offensive Lineman, Denver Broncos, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 16 games played, 0 penalties, 1 sack allowed)
- Jack Conklin, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee Titans, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 16 games played, 7 penalties, 4 sacks allowed)
- Melvin Gordon, Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 162 carries for 612 yards, 42 receptions for 296 yards, 9 touchdowns)
- Derrick Henry, Running Back, Tennessee Titans, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 303 carries for 1,503 yards, 18 receptions for 206 yards, 18 touchdowns)
- Kenyan Drake, Running Back, Arizona Cardinals, Age 26 (2019 Stats: 14 games played, 170 carries for 817 yards, 50 receptions for 345 yards, 8 touchdowns)
- Austin Hooper, Tight End, Atlanta Falcons, Age 25 (2019 Stats: 75 receptions for 787 yards and 6 touchdowns)
- Hunter Henry, Tight End, Los Angeles Chargers, Age 25 (2019 Stats: 55 receptions for 652 yards and 5 touchdowns)
So the question is, which of these players would you target in free agency if you were part of the Dolphins front office and why? Or maybe you have someone or a few someone’s that are not on this list that you think we should go after. Let us know below!
