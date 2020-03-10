Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft

I’ll just cut right to chase, the Miami Dolphins do not get Tua in this mock. For the record, I am a Tua guy, I would be not happy if this mock turns out to be real, but it is very possibile something like this could go down. I have the Dolphins staying put at #5 and missing out not only on Tua, but Justin Herbert as well, which would be a disappointment. Not to knack on Simmons, I think Simmons is going to be a special player, I am just obsessed with the Dolphins finding a franchise QB.
From there, we trade down with Jacksonville, (I didn’t spend 1 second thinking about the terms of the trade, I don’t know, use your imagination.... this is just a fake mock draft) from 18 to 20 and select A.J. Epenesa (tremendous value pick and fills a huge need in my opinion). We then sit tight at 26 and select Josh Jones from Houston. Overall, I think this would be a good first round for us, we address 2 major needs with potential day 1 starters and get a potential superstar in Simmons. However, QB is king and I just think if we fail to address that position, how much better did we really get? Anyways, I know we all love mock drafts, so check it out and please feel free to tell me what you think. Thanks for reading.
1. Cincinnati – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington – Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.
3. Trade: Carolina (From Detroit) – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. Trade: Los Angeles Chargers (From NYG) – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
5. Miami – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
6. Trade: New York Giants (From LA Chargers) – Tristan Wirfs. OT, Iowa
7. Trade: Detroit (From Carolina) – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St.
8. Arizona – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
9. Jacksonville – Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama
10. Cleveland – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
11. New York Jets – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
12. Oakland – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. Indianapolis – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.
15. Denver – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
17. Dallas – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
18. Trade: Jacksonville (From Miami) – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
19. Oakland – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
20. Trade: Miami (From Jacksonville) – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
21. Philadelphia – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Buffalo – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
23. New England – Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.
24. New Orleans – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
25. Minnesota – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
26. Miami – Josh Jones, OT, Houston
27. Seattle – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
28. Baltimore – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
29. Tennessee – Austin Jackson, OT, USC
30. Green Bay – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.
31. San Francisco – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
32. Kansas City – D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
