Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 03/01/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is if you are currently or plan to be for the upcoming season, season ticket holders for your Miami Dolphins how do you feel about having one of only 8 home games taken from you? My biggest issue with the overseas games is that it seems like the fans, the local fans, the same ones that helped turn the NFL into the sports juggernaut that they are are the ones that take it in the shorts with these games. I understand that the NFL is a business but I don’t know how long it will take until these owners who are all businessmen/buinesswomen of some sort should know by now that the way to keep your business strong is by taking care of your core customers and by pulling these games from home teams they are doing the exact opposite IMO. What’s your take?

