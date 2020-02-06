Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/06/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is how did you get here? As in how did you get to being a rabid Miami Dolphins fan? What was it that made you choose this team over the other 31 or less if you are older? For me it was like religion in my grandparents home and I was more or less raised by my grandparents on the mean streets of Coral Gables so going to Canes and Phins games was just part of my life that I never questioned. So how about you?

