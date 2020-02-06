Dolphins 2020 offseason: Free agents to be

The Miami Dolphins are heading into the 2020 offseason with around $100 million in salary cap space and around 14 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, both the most in the league. It is an offseason that could set up the team for the next several years, especially if they manage to land the correct players using that money and those selections.

While the first major event on the 2020 calendar for the league will be the start of free agency on March 18, the Dolphins have several decisions to make between now and then. Which of their own soon-to-be free agents will they look to keep? Will they use the franchise tag this year? The transition tag? In 2020, they will have the option to utilize both tags, so there are things the team can do to try to keep their own players.

Yesterday, we took a look at the Dolphins’ current roster, building it into a depth chart and assessing Miami’s draft needs. Throughout the offseason, Justin Hier has been building our annual “Retain, Tag, or Walk” series, getting your assessment of what the Dolphins should do with the players who have expiring contracts.

Who are the 2020 free agents for the Dolphins?

Unrestricted Free Agents

Aqib Talib, cornerback

Evan Boehm, center

Walt Aikens, safety

J’Marcus Webb, tackle

John Jenkins, defensive end

Clive Walford, tight end

Trevor Davis, wide receiver

Restricted Free Agents

Adrian Colbert, safety

Vince Biegel, linebacker

Deon Lacey, linebacker

Chase Allen, linebacker

Matt Haack, punter

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver

Zach Sieler, defensive end

Trent Harris, outside linebacker

Kendrick Norton, defensive tackle