Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
There’s an obvious place to start if Patriots want to improve Tom Brady’s weapons - Pats Pulpit
New England’s offense struggled in 2019, especially at one position.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets pick Jerry Jeudy in Pro Football Focus 2020 NFL Mock Draft - Gang Green Nation
Pro Football Focus has released its second mock draft of the year. They have the Jets using their first round pick to upgrade the wide receiver position, selecting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy....
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Free-agent tight end Greg Olsen to visit Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Could this be the latest in the Panthers pipeline?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Free Agency or Draft: which is more important? Ravens can’t afford to miss - Baltimore Beatdown
Veterans are proven commodities. Rookies are volatile.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report: Ben Roethlisberger to see doctor this month - Behind the Steel Curtain
If all goes well for Roethlisberger’s appointment February 21, he could begin throwing light objects.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Boomer Esiason warns Bengals to not pass on Joe Burrow - Cincy Jungle
"Corporate suicide," Esiason calls it.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Speaking Stefanski’s Language - Dawgs By Nature
It’s just still once a year, isn’t it?
-Phil Connors, Groundhog’s Day
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Texans Lost To The Super Bowl Champs - Battle Red Blog
Does that make how the Texans’ season ended any more palatable to Houston fans?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Previewing a 2020 offseason that will be filled with critical decisions for Titans GM Jon Robinson - Music City Miracles
Who do the Titans bring back off this roster and how do they improve?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Retired Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew on Yannick Ngakoue: ‘That should have been taken care of’ - Big Cat Country
In an interview with Action Sports Jax, retired Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew stressed communication as the key for Ngakoue, Jaguars.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Quarterback Draft Prospects: Utah State’s Jordan Love - Stampede Blue
We continue with taking a look at the quarterbacks coming out in this 2020 NFL Draft class in preparation for the Indianapolis Colts making some sort of move to improve their quarterback room going...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
NFL Free Agent Profile: Quarterback Case Keenum - Mile High Report
Hear me out, Broncos Country. There is a good reason the Denver Broncos should consider bringing back Case Keenum.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers reward Anthony Lynn with multi-year extension - Bolts From The Blue
The Los Angeles Chargers sure do love their secret extensions. A few short years after they hid an extension given to general manager Tom Telesco, they have done it again. According to ESPN’s Adam...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Report: Raiders to pursue QB Tom Brady if he becomes a free agent - Silver And Black Pride
Want to make a huge splash as you open a new stadium in a new city? Go out and sign the game’s greatest quarterback of all-time, should he become a free agent when the new league year begins.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
How Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Super Bowl trick play came to life - Arrowhead Pride
Andy Reid adapted the play from ones used by Michigan coach Fritz Crisler in 1948.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Tiki Barber ‘loves’ Joe Judge’s staff - Big Blue View
Former Giants RB has high praise for New York’s new coach
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles outlook: Howie Roseman performance review - Bleeding Green Nation
What’s your confidence level in the Eagles’ EVP/GM?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Pay Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, because he is the man, 2020 edition - Blogging The Boys
Negotiations appear stalled. It is time for the Cowboys to do what’s necessary.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins TE Vernon Davis announces retirement, plans to pursue acting career - Hogs Haven
Thanks Vernon
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers 2019 roster grades: More good than bad for Aaron Rodgers’ first run under Matt LaFleur - Acme Packing Company
Though Aaron Rodgers has room for growth within Matt LaFleur’s offense, the Year 1 results offer more positives than negatives.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
PFF mock draft: Detroit Lions trade down, grab late 1st-round QB - Pride Of Detroit
This would result in a crazy draft day.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Kyle Long: Retirement from Chicago Bears is permanent - Windy City Gridiron
Kyle Long tells the Bears Banter Podcast he’s not coming back.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
We’ll be keeping an eye on the XFL - Daily Norseman
But should we support a specific team?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
What could a Kamara extension look like? - Canal Street Chronicles
Holy bankroll, Batman.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons announce team will not re-sign Vic Beasley in free agency - The Falcoholic
After an up-and-down 2019 season, the Falcons announced that the team will not attempt to re-sign Vic Beasley in 2020 free agency.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Cam Newton is looking forward to being the Panthers’ starting quarterback in 2020 - Cat Scratch Reader
Cam Newton made an appearance on The Main Event at Radio Row and talked about several topics, including his outlook on playing for a new coaching staff in 2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
REPORT: Bucs exploring QB options outside of Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation
The Bucs are doing their homework in case Winston doesn’t return in 2020.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers TE George Kittle: I think ever team that loses the Super Bowl says they’re going to be back - Niners Nation
A difficult reality the 49ers are staring at
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals Sign QB Chris Streveler - Revenge of the Birds
Dual threat QB from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. Check here:
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
An oral history of former Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander’s MVP season - Field Gulls
Shaun Alexander, Walter Jones, Bobby Engram and more of Alexander’s teammates and coaches tell the story of his MVP season and the 2005 Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams DT Michael Brockers thanks fans ahead of free agency - Turf Show Times
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have a boatload of pending free agents in March, and defensive tackle Michael Brockers is one of the more important players slated to reach the open market...
Loading comments...