Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

There’s an obvious place to start if Patriots want to improve Tom Brady’s weapons - Pats Pulpit

New England’s offense struggled in 2019, especially at one position.





Jets pick Jerry Jeudy in Pro Football Focus 2020 NFL Mock Draft - Gang Green Nation

Pro Football Focus has released its second mock draft of the year. They have the Jets using their first round pick to upgrade the wide receiver position, selecting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy....





Free-agent tight end Greg Olsen to visit Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

Could this be the latest in the Panthers pipeline?

AFC NORTH:

Free Agency or Draft: which is more important? Ravens can’t afford to miss - Baltimore Beatdown

Veterans are proven commodities. Rookies are volatile.





Report: Ben Roethlisberger to see doctor this month - Behind the Steel Curtain

If all goes well for Roethlisberger’s appointment February 21, he could begin throwing light objects.





Boomer Esiason warns Bengals to not pass on Joe Burrow - Cincy Jungle

"Corporate suicide," Esiason calls it.





Speaking Stefanski’s Language - Dawgs By Nature

It’s just still once a year, isn’t it?

-Phil Connors, Groundhog’s Day

AFC SOUTH:

The Texans Lost To The Super Bowl Champs - Battle Red Blog

Does that make how the Texans’ season ended any more palatable to Houston fans?





Previewing a 2020 offseason that will be filled with critical decisions for Titans GM Jon Robinson - Music City Miracles

Who do the Titans bring back off this roster and how do they improve?





Retired Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew on Yannick Ngakoue: ‘That should have been taken care of’ - Big Cat Country

In an interview with Action Sports Jax, retired Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew stressed communication as the key for Ngakoue, Jaguars.





Colts Quarterback Draft Prospects: Utah State’s Jordan Love - Stampede Blue

We continue with taking a look at the quarterbacks coming out in this 2020 NFL Draft class in preparation for the Indianapolis Colts making some sort of move to improve their quarterback room going...

AFC WEST:

NFL Free Agent Profile: Quarterback Case Keenum - Mile High Report

Hear me out, Broncos Country. There is a good reason the Denver Broncos should consider bringing back Case Keenum.





Chargers reward Anthony Lynn with multi-year extension - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers sure do love their secret extensions. A few short years after they hid an extension given to general manager Tom Telesco, they have done it again. According to ESPN’s Adam...





Report: Raiders to pursue QB Tom Brady if he becomes a free agent - Silver And Black Pride

Want to make a huge splash as you open a new stadium in a new city? Go out and sign the game’s greatest quarterback of all-time, should he become a free agent when the new league year begins.





How Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Super Bowl trick play came to life - Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid adapted the play from ones used by Michigan coach Fritz Crisler in 1948.

NFC EAST:

Tiki Barber ‘loves’ Joe Judge’s staff - Big Blue View

Former Giants RB has high praise for New York’s new coach





Eagles outlook: Howie Roseman performance review - Bleeding Green Nation

What’s your confidence level in the Eagles’ EVP/GM?





Pay Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, because he is the man, 2020 edition - Blogging The Boys

Negotiations appear stalled. It is time for the Cowboys to do what’s necessary.





Redskins TE Vernon Davis announces retirement, plans to pursue acting career - Hogs Haven

Thanks Vernon

NFC NORTH:

Packers 2019 roster grades: More good than bad for Aaron Rodgers’ first run under Matt LaFleur - Acme Packing Company

Though Aaron Rodgers has room for growth within Matt LaFleur’s offense, the Year 1 results offer more positives than negatives.





PFF mock draft: Detroit Lions trade down, grab late 1st-round QB - Pride Of Detroit

This would result in a crazy draft day.





Kyle Long: Retirement from Chicago Bears is permanent - Windy City Gridiron

Kyle Long tells the Bears Banter Podcast he’s not coming back.





We’ll be keeping an eye on the XFL - Daily Norseman

But should we support a specific team?

NFC SOUTH:

What could a Kamara extension look like? - Canal Street Chronicles

Holy bankroll, Batman.





Falcons announce team will not re-sign Vic Beasley in free agency - The Falcoholic

After an up-and-down 2019 season, the Falcons announced that the team will not attempt to re-sign Vic Beasley in 2020 free agency.





Cam Newton is looking forward to being the Panthers’ starting quarterback in 2020 - Cat Scratch Reader

Cam Newton made an appearance on The Main Event at Radio Row and talked about several topics, including his outlook on playing for a new coaching staff in 2020.





REPORT: Bucs exploring QB options outside of Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation

The Bucs are doing their homework in case Winston doesn’t return in 2020.

NFC WEST:

49ers TE George Kittle: I think ever team that loses the Super Bowl says they’re going to be back - Niners Nation

A difficult reality the 49ers are staring at





Cardinals Sign QB Chris Streveler - Revenge of the Birds

Dual threat QB from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. Check here:





An oral history of former Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander’s MVP season - Field Gulls

Shaun Alexander, Walter Jones, Bobby Engram and more of Alexander’s teammates and coaches tell the story of his MVP season and the 2005 Seattle Seahawks





LA Rams DT Michael Brockers thanks fans ahead of free agency - Turf Show Times

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have a boatload of pending free agents in March, and defensive tackle Michael Brockers is one of the more important players slated to reach the open market...