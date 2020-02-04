Jackson: Dolphins “feel good” at wide receiver

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a total roster overhaul. Year 1 of said overhaul involved purging the roster of valuable trade assets and overbearing contracts. Year 2 will bring an influx of young talent and plenty of rookies via the team’s plethora of draft picks.

Many positions will boast a whole host of new faces, but what is one position that’s unlikely to see much turnover? Wide receiver.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, a source who recently spoke to the Dolphins claims that the team feels as though “they’re good enough” at wideout. Currently, the Dolphins have DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson (who may need a restructured contract to stick around), Allen Hurns, and Jakeem Grant atop the depth chart. Isaiah Ford also impressed late last season and is a candidate to back up Parker and Williams on the outside.

After a breakout season that Dolphins fans had been waiting on for quite some time, Parker finally showed that he’s capable of playing the role of a true WR1. He placed second in the AFC in receiving touchdowns (9) and absolutely roasted Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore during Miami’s Week 17 victory of the New England Patriots. During that game, Parker accumulated eight receptions for 137 yards, much of which came lined up across from Gilmore.

The Dolphins recently rewarded Parker with a four-year, $40 million contract (a move that could prove to be an absolute heist if Parker continues his trend upward). General manager Chris Grier also locked up Hurns and Grant to extensions, meaning both will almost assuredly be around next season. Preston Williams was having a sensational start to his rookie season before suffering a brutal ACL injury, but according to Williams himself, he’ll be ready to play come 2020.

Some have listed Albert Wilson as a cut candidate for this upcoming season, and I wrote about his potential future with the Dolphins (or lack thereof) on this very site back in December. While the poll at the end of the aforementioned article seemed to indicate that most of you wonderful readers think Wilson’s time as a Dolphin should be coming to an end, it’s possible an additional option on that poll could have been included. According to Jackson, “there’s a good chance [Wilson] will be asked to restructure his contract” this offseason.

Wilson is entering the final year of a three-year, $24 million deal and is carrying a roughly $10.8 million cap hit. One option for Grier could be to sign Wilson to an extension that spreads his current cap hit out over multiple years in the future while also ensuring the Dolphins retain the rights to Wilson’s services through the rest of his prime years.

The 27-year old showed signs of life over the final few games of last season after recovering from a hip injury he suffered in 2018. He caught five or more passes in five of the team’s last six games and ended the year with 197 receiving yards over Miami’s last three contests.

With all that said, this year’s NFL Draft is slated to boast a wide range of talented wideouts and is said to be one of the deepest drafts at that position in recent memory. Given Chris Grier’s propensity to take chances on talented, but unproven players, expect Miami to add competition to the wide receiver room this offseason. However, with plenty of talent already present, don’t expect Grier to expend many resources to do so.