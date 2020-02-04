Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/04/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think the Miami Dolphins, as an organization, learned anything from watching the teams in the playoffs and the Kansas City Chiefs winning it all? The Chiefs were the season champions in the NFL while also having the lowest salary cap of the 32 NFL teams. Is this a lesson for the Dolphins who have a history of singing veteran players late in their careers when they have almost nothing left or signing a guy to a giant contract, that is going to cause a huge cap hit, to win out over all of the other bidders, will learn from this example or are we doomed to continue with a formula that clearly does not work?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.