Super Bowl 54: Former Dolphins’ players helped Kansas City achieve greatness

Super Bowl 54 was one of the better championship games in recent memory. Not only was it an exciting game, but Hard Rock Stadium looked as beautiful as ever. Unfortunately for Dolphins’ fans, that wasn’t the only impact their favorite football team had on Super Bowl Sunday.

Early last week, we took a look at which former players were Super Bowl-bound. As we know, both rosters are stacked with former players that Adam Gase—and others—deemed unworthy at one time or another. Several of those players got the last laugh.

Some might argue that no player had a more significant impact on Sunday’s game than running back Damien Williams. Williams, who played with the Dolphins from 2014-2017, carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and 1 touchdown. He also caught 4/8 targets for 29 yards and 1 touchdown. An MVP performance if you ask me.

Besides Damien Williams, the most famous former Miami player to help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl is Kansas City’s defensive backs coach Sam Madison. Until this day, Madison remains one of the Dolphins’ top defensive backs. During his 9 seasons with Miami, Madison started 127 games and recorded 366 tackles (288 solo) and 31 interceptions. Without him, the Chiefs may have never been able to shut down the 49ers’ offense when it mattered most.

Besides Williams and Madison, two of the Chiefs backup quarterbacks were former Miami Dolphins players, as well. Chad Henne, the former 2008 second-round pick (57th-overall), helped the Chiefs in 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury earlier in the year which meant the team desperately needed another insurance policy. Enter Matt Moore.

'the robot' chad henne might win a super bowl this weekend, which reminded me of the time ted ginn burned darrelle revis on MNF. pic.twitter.com/HFx1WnezJF — josh houtz (@houtz) January 29, 2020

Moore played 7 seasons with the Dolphins and helped lead the team to the playoffs in 2016. Before joining the Chiefs, he was on the road assisting Miami in preparation for the 2019 NFL draft. Moore, played a significant role within the Dolphins’ organization over the last decade.

Oh yeah, and who could forget the very reason the Chiefs had home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s right, if the Dolphins don’t beat the Patriots in Week 17, things might have been a lot different in the AFC. So, you’re welcome Kansas City.

As Andy Reid put it, “Hail to the Dolphins.”