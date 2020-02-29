Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/29/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you agree with the New Orleans Saints star wide-out, Michael Thomas, who is citing the new contract that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo just signed with CBS to keep him from being poached, as a reason for not signing the new CBS? His argument is that no sportscaster should be making more than 90 plus percent of the NFL’s players.

If you are not up on the whole story, Romo, who has been a rising start as a broadcaster at CBS was being looked at by ABC/ESPN to help rejuvenate its Monday Night Football ratings that have been slipping in the last several years. Word at the time was the ABC would throw whatever it took at Romo to steal him with numbers like 20 million per season being rumored. CBS in a preemptive move gave him a contract extension that averages 17 million per season but is also contingent on CBS retaining the contract to show NFL games. The new CBA will not only add another game for each team and an extra week of football but will also add two more playoff teams making it all but assured that the NFL is going to demand that much more money for the rights while the players of course want to see the CBA not only pay them for for the extra game but a higher percentage of the overall revenue’s at it presently stands.

This post also serves as our nightly live thread. Please remember to follow all site rules while visiting any of the live threads. You are always welcome to discuss anything you wish just please avoid politics and religion for obvious reasons. Always be courteous towards your fellow Miami Dolphins fans (or visiting fans from another team) when discussing or debating any topics.