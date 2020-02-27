Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/26/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what do you think of the new agreement between the NFL and the NFL players? As of now it has not been voted on or approved but the union expects it to pass with mostly only top players sounding the alarms against the deal. It for one will insure the 17 game season and the two extra playoff teams. What’s your take now that it looks as if it’s all but a done deal?

