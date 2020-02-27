Phinsider Radio: The latest from the 2020 NFL Combine, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and the future of the Miami Dolphins

As we head into the most critical offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

(Click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, I (@houtz) bring you the latest news and notes from the 2020 NFL combine.

First, we talk about the quarterback position and discuss the latest rumors surrounding Miami’s interest in Oregon QB Justin Herbert. Could he be the target all along? Will the Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa and stay at #5 to take the big-armed QB from Oregon? Where does Utah State’s Jordan Love factor into all of this? I also let you know why the Dolphins have to get their QB this year—no matter what!

We then shift our attention to the combine and discuss hand size, measurables, and everything in between. Will the Dolphins draft an offensive tackle in the first round? Which defensive lineman should they target?

Lastly, I discuss my frustration with the Chan Gailey hiring and tell you why everything needs to play out before we start worrying about hypothetical trade rumors.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!

Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.