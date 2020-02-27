Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Well guys, here is my first top 100 big board on the year. It was actually a lot more of a challenge than what I was expecting. Just so you guys know, I feel pretty good about my top 20 really, then we get into guys I am pretty sure about, lets say 20 - 70, then from 70 - 100, I still have a lot of film work to do on. It was tough trying to get players where I felt they belonged, and I am pretty sure I have more than 32 first round grades in this class so I believe there will be some terrific value picks in the 2nd round.
So, lets do a quick preview - not much of a change at the top of my list. Burrow, Young and Tua are the crown jewels.... again, if I’m the Dolphins, I am making sure getting one of them is priority number 1. I think Brown, Okudah, Simmons, Lamb, Jeudy, are all potential all pros and immediate starters. Then I get into the OTs - Becton is a newcomer to my big board because, frankly last time I did a big board I hadn’t studied him yet - spoiler, he’s a monster. I love Andrew Thomas resume, I think he starts day 1. Then, not too much further down my list, Willis and Wirfs are also ready to start in the NFL. Patrick Queen makes a big jump, his tape is fun. I think Epenesa and Gross-Matos are Dolphin targets, as well as Josh Jones, OT, Houston. I have first round grades on Swift and Dobbins, both rated pretty much the same, just pick what flavor you want. Kyle Dugger is a newcomer, watched some film on him after the Senior Bowl, he’s impressive. Cushenberry is my new #1 center - he’s a strong, long reach, gifted center that protected Burrow all season. His teammate Damien Lewis is also new, (#61). I think he’s a tough and consistent guard. Towards the beginning of the second round, I have a lot of CBs, and really I have similar grades on most. A lot of different guys, pretty much pick which one fits your system the best. I was super impressed with Denzel Mims and Van Jefferson, both I think are solid 2nd round guys. Josh Uche has been blowing my mind, his tape is super good. I’m thinking once I get through more of his tape he will probably be rated higher on this list. Once we start creeping into my 3rd round grades then it gets a little murky. I still have a lot of film to go through on these guys so just keep that in mind. Anyways, check out the list and thanks for reading!
1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
5. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St.
6. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
8. Jerry Juedy, WR, Alabama
9. Mekhi Becton, OT, Lousiville
10. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
12. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
13. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
14. Tristan Wirfs, OT/G, Iowa
15. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
16. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
17. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
18. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.
19. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
20. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
21. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
22. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
23. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.
24. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
25. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
26. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
27. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
28. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
29. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
30. Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU
31. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.
32. K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
33. Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
34. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
35. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
36. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
37. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
38. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
39. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
40. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
41. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio St.
42. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
43. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
44. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
45. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
46. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
47. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
48. Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.
49. Cam Akers, RB, Florida St.
50. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
51. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
52. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
53. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
54. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
55. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
56. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
57. Bradlee Anae, DE/OLB, Utah
58. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn St.
59. Terrell Lewis, DE/OLB, Alabama
60. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
61. Damien Lewis, G, LSU
62. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
63. Josh Uche, DE/OLB, Michigan
64. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio St.
65. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
66. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
67. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
68. Logan Sternberg, G, Kentucky
69. Nick Harris, OL, Washington
70. Chase Claypool, WR/TE, Notre Dame
71. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss. St.
72. John Hightower, WR, Boise St.
73. K.J Hill, WR, Ohio St.
74. Ashtyn Davis, S, California
75. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
76. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
77. Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise St.
78. Julian Okwara, DE/OLB, Notre Dame
79. Bryce Hall, CB/S, Virginia
80. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, App St.
81. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
82. Netane Muti, OT/G, Fresno St.
83. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
84. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
85. Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee
86. Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah
87. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
88. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
89. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
90. Bryce Hopkins, TE, Purdue
91. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio St.
92. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
93. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
94. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
95. Jonathan Greenard, DE/OLB, Florida
96. Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana
97. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida St.
98. John Simpson, OL, Clemson
99. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
100. Devin DuVernay, WR, Texas
