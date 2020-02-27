Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Well guys, here is my first top 100 big board on the year. It was actually a lot more of a challenge than what I was expecting. Just so you guys know, I feel pretty good about my top 20 really, then we get into guys I am pretty sure about, lets say 20 - 70, then from 70 - 100, I still have a lot of film work to do on. It was tough trying to get players where I felt they belonged, and I am pretty sure I have more than 32 first round grades in this class so I believe there will be some terrific value picks in the 2nd round.

So, lets do a quick preview - not much of a change at the top of my list. Burrow, Young and Tua are the crown jewels.... again, if I’m the Dolphins, I am making sure getting one of them is priority number 1. I think Brown, Okudah, Simmons, Lamb, Jeudy, are all potential all pros and immediate starters. Then I get into the OTs - Becton is a newcomer to my big board because, frankly last time I did a big board I hadn’t studied him yet - spoiler, he’s a monster. I love Andrew Thomas resume, I think he starts day 1. Then, not too much further down my list, Willis and Wirfs are also ready to start in the NFL. Patrick Queen makes a big jump, his tape is fun. I think Epenesa and Gross-Matos are Dolphin targets, as well as Josh Jones, OT, Houston. I have first round grades on Swift and Dobbins, both rated pretty much the same, just pick what flavor you want. Kyle Dugger is a newcomer, watched some film on him after the Senior Bowl, he’s impressive. Cushenberry is my new #1 center - he’s a strong, long reach, gifted center that protected Burrow all season. His teammate Damien Lewis is also new, (#61). I think he’s a tough and consistent guard. Towards the beginning of the second round, I have a lot of CBs, and really I have similar grades on most. A lot of different guys, pretty much pick which one fits your system the best. I was super impressed with Denzel Mims and Van Jefferson, both I think are solid 2nd round guys. Josh Uche has been blowing my mind, his tape is super good. I’m thinking once I get through more of his tape he will probably be rated higher on this list. Once we start creeping into my 3rd round grades then it gets a little murky. I still have a lot of film to go through on these guys so just keep that in mind. Anyways, check out the list and thanks for reading!

1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

5. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St.

6. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

8. Jerry Juedy, WR, Alabama

9. Mekhi Becton, OT, Lousiville

10. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

12. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

13. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

14. Tristan Wirfs, OT/G, Iowa

15. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

16. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

17. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.

19. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

20. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

22. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

23. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.

24. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

25. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

26. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

27. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

28. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

29. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

30. Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU

31. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.

32. K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

33. Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

34. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

35. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

36. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

37. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

38. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

39. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

40. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

41. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio St.

42. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

43. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

44. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

45. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

46. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

47. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

48. Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.

49. Cam Akers, RB, Florida St.

50. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

51. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

52. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

53. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

54. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

55. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

56. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

57. Bradlee Anae, DE/OLB, Utah

58. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn St.

59. Terrell Lewis, DE/OLB, Alabama

60. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

61. Damien Lewis, G, LSU

62. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

63. Josh Uche, DE/OLB, Michigan

64. Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio St.

65. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

66. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

67. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

68. Logan Sternberg, G, Kentucky

69. Nick Harris, OL, Washington

70. Chase Claypool, WR/TE, Notre Dame

71. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss. St.

72. John Hightower, WR, Boise St.

73. K.J Hill, WR, Ohio St.

74. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

75. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

76. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

77. Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise St.

78. Julian Okwara, DE/OLB, Notre Dame

79. Bryce Hall, CB/S, Virginia

80. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, App St.

81. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

82. Netane Muti, OT/G, Fresno St.

83. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

84. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

85. Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

86. Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

87. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

88. Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

89. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

90. Bryce Hopkins, TE, Purdue

91. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio St.

92. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

93. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

94. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

95. Jonathan Greenard, DE/OLB, Florida

96. Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana

97. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida St.

98. John Simpson, OL, Clemson

99. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

100. Devin DuVernay, WR, Texas