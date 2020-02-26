Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/26/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with contracts talks heating up between the NFL and the players union what do you think of the two biggest changes that we are hear about? One is the season, as soon as next season, going to a 17 game schedule for every team. The second one is adding two more teams to the playoffs giving the first round two more games with only one team per conference earning a first round bye. These are both proposals that allow the owners to seek more money from the networks to show these games. What are you take on either one or both?

This post also serves as our nightly live thread. Please remember to follow all site rules while visiting any of the live threads. You are always welcome to discuss anything you wish just please avoid politics and religion for obvious reasons. Always be courteous towards your fellow Miami Dolphins fans (or visiting fans from another team) when discussing or debating any topics.