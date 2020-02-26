2020 NFL Combine: Tracking Dolphins prospect visits

The 202 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, with the first groups of players already working through the medical exams and initial testing. While the on-field work does not start until tomorrow, the interviews between teams and prospects have started. We are updating the Miami Dolphins interviews as they are reported.

There are changes to the interviews this year. Instead of taking place in hotels, the interviews will all take place in suites at Lucas Oil Stadium, allowing for a more controlled environment and better scheduling - especially as the interviews now happen during the day while the workouts have moved to prime time for television purposes. Teams previously could interview up to 60 prospects for 15-minutes each. Now, they are limited to 45 interviews, but they are allowed 18 minutes with each prospect.

Of course, there will be a ton of meetings conducted over the next couple of months as the Dolphins get to know potential rookie additions for this year. They could use a meeting as a smokescreen, to get a better idea of a player about whom they have questions, or to cement a player they know they want. They could meet with a player multiple times before the Draft, or they could select a player with whom they have had no contact. A meeting does not necessarily mean anything, but it could also signal a need or targeted area for the team.

Some of these reported meetings - which typically come from the player admitting to meeting with a team or scheduling a meeting with a team - could also be a player having met with a coach or scout at one of the “all-star” bowl games like the East/West Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl, or the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Who are the Dolphins meeting?

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills said he has a formal interview scheduled with the Dolphins. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 26, 2020

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas has a formal interview scheduled with the Dolphins for Thursday. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 26, 2020

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

JK Dobbins said he’s talked with Eric Studesville “quite a bit.” One to def watch. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 26, 2020

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Cam Akers said he’s had a lot of contact with the Dolphins. They want to know if he can handle Miami. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 26, 2020

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

.⁦@CanesFootball⁩ RB Deejay Dallas talks about having seven UM teammates at the combine. Says he’s met with the ⁦@MiamiDolphins⁩. pic.twitter.com/fNu69iwLbW — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) February 26, 2020

D’Andre Swift has a formal meeting with the Dolphins tomorrow. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 26, 2020

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin