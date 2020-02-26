Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Scouting Notes

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching us and I feel there is still so much to learn about this class. As I’ve said before, I will be watching film pretty much until the draft starts so I will do my best to get what film I’ve seen into articles and hopefully help us all learn a little bit more about potential future Dolphins players. So, below is a few lesser talked about prospects that I have been watching tape on the last week or so. Please check it out and let me know what you all think. Thanks for reading!

Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

Jackson is an underrated prospect. He’s a taller, lean CB that is very good at man coverage. He’s got fluid hips, good long speed and knows how to use his hands to break up passes. He can be physical with WRs and is a decent tackler. Overall Jackson isn’t flashy, but he’s consistent. I see a lot of potential in his game.

John Hightower, WR, Boise St.

This receiver class is so good, it’s amazing. Hightower isn’t talked about much, but in a different class, his name would be near the top. He’s a great athlete with tremendous speed. He runs great routes, doubles as a returner, and while I don’t think he’s a practically shifty guy, once he gets going there aren’t many who can catch him. He’s also got reliable hands and is very consistent. He’s probably going to be a middle rounds guy, but I think he can give another dimension to an offense and should be able to contribute early in his career.

Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

Charles tape is really good. He’s a versatile O-lineman that has played against some of the top talent in the country. I think he’s solid in both pass and run blocking. He does a great job of latching unto defenders and is very athletic for a big guy. He can handle most pass rushing techniques but does struggle a bit with bigger defenders and the bull rush. Overall, I think Charles has potential to be a starting LT early in his career. I would love to see the Dolphins grab him in the second round.

Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana

Robert Hunt is a thick, heavy-handed RT. He’s got decent size and has great athleticism. I saw the ability to mirror defenders in pass protection, he’s quick out of his stance and uses his hands well. I think he’s a little inconsistent in latching unto and driving opponents in the running game and I saw him get knocked off his balance with initial contact at times, but he always recovered. Hunt is an intriguing prospect to me and could be a steal in the middle of this draft.

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

DeeJay Dallas is a big, tough and aggressive RB. He rarely goes down on the first hit, always fighting and displays good balance to stay off the ground. He’s not a quick, shifty guy at all, and it does take him a minute to get up to full speed but once there he’s there, he’s got some good speed. He may be the best pass protector out of this RB class. There were times I saw him block better than both OT’s (go watch the Florida game, it was ugly). Overall, Dallas will most likely be drafted in the middle rounds, and while he’s not a flashy style of RB, he’s got NFL skills that will make him some money at the next level.

Evan Weaver, LB, California

Weaver is a tough, instinctive tackling machine at Cal. He’s always around the football and does a good job of shedding blockers and locating the ball carrier. His motor is elite and clearly has a passion for the game. I think he’s a little tight in the hips and while he did drop into coverage in college, he’s not that quick, fast, sideline to sideline LB in the NFL. However, I do think Weaver offers potential and could be a valuable pick in the middle rounds of this draft.

Other notable prospects:

Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest - Very fast and athletic LB. Has great coverage skills and good range.

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech - Very aggressive CB. Smaller CB but super tough. Has a great break on the ball, amazing instincts, and a good cutting ability.

Damien Lewis, G, LSU - I love his film. Thought he had a good week in Mobile. Tough, good run blocker, good anchor. See lots of potential.

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida - great athlete, high football IQ, fantastic route runner, he should contribute early in his career. 2nd Rd. grade

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor - Physical guy, good speed, able to win jump balls, good hands. really solid WR.

Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA - Fiesty CB, good footwork, fluid hips, strong hands, very impressive!!! Potential starter