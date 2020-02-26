Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots, Tom Brady’s camp expected to start contract talks this week - Pats Pulpit
With free agency only three weeks away, the two sides will kick off talks at the scouting combine.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Sign WR Josh Doctson - Gang Green Nation
The New York Jets have signed free agent wide receiver Josh Doctson.
Josh Doctson is a 27 year old, 6’ 2", 210 pound wide receiver originally drafted by the Washington Redskins with the 22nd...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Buffalo Bills should forego free-agent wide receiver to add via 2020 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings
The Draft is stocked with talent.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Rumor: Ravens discussing pre-draft trade involving TE Hayden Hurst - Baltimore Beatdown
The former first-round pick could be shipping up to Boston or down to Florida
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Is a Steelers Jalen Hurts-Matt Canada offense coming after Big Ben? - Behind the Steel Curtain
Are the Steelers preparing themselves for life after Ben Roethlisberger?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow won’t throw or workout at Combine; Clears up ‘leverage’ comment - Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow won’t be throwing or working out at the NFL Combine, and that is him using his leverage.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: 4 items for Andrew Berry’s offseason checklist - Dawgs By Nature
Browns general manager has a busy couple of months ahead of him as he looks to clean up the mess of 2019.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Bill Barnwell: Five Offseason Moves For The Texans - Battle Red Blog
A professional football man does some professional football writing about your favorite professional football team.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2020 NFL mock draft EDGE rusher in every round for Titans - Music City Miracles
The Titans enter the 2020 NFL draft with a need to get more athletic on the edges. They went through a bit of a transition period with the 2019 season being the first time in a long time that D...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars to decline Marcell Dareus final-year option - Big Cat Country
An expected event, the Jaguars made a move for cap-space today by voiding Dareus’ final season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Jim Irsay on the Colts’ future at quarterback — ‘all options open’ - Stampede Blue
Impromptu press conferences don’t drum up particularly pleasant memories in Indianapolis. You can forgive the Colts fan base for holding its breath then when Zak Keefer announced Saturday morning...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Vic Fangio to keep Broncos assistant coaches from NFL Combine - Mile High Report
Time will tell how this decision plays out for the Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Why it makes sense for Chargers to franchise tag Hunter Henry - Bolts From The Blue
The LA Chargers have only used the franchise tag once in the last decade, when GM Tom Telesco felt it was his best chance to retain edge rusher Melvin Ingram in 2017. As one of the NFL’s most...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Options at quarterback IF Derek Carr is traded - Silver And Black Pride
They say where there is smoke there is fire, and the rumors surrounding the possibility of Derek Carr being traded are really heating up.
Just this week Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
What Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do to help make Eric Bieniemy a head coach - Arrowhead Pride
After two offseasons of interviews, the Chiefs offensive coordinator hasn’t been offered a job he deserves. What can Reid do to help him achieve his goal?
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
2020 NFL free agency: Should Giants reunite with Prince Amukamara? - Big Blue View
A good veteran cornerback would be a nice addition
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Combine preview: Former Eagles scout discusses wide receiver and cornerback options for Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft - Bleeding Green Nation
Every year, the NFL Network makes their top draft analyst available to reporters via conference call directly ahead of the NFL Combine. Mike Mayock used to handle these duties but now it’s former P...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Stephen Jones talks conversation with Amari Cooper and agent at the Super Bowl, and Dak Prescott situation - Blogging The Boys
The latest on Amari Cooper and the Cowboys contract talks, plus some more Dak Prescott.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins Mock Draft Scenario - Hogs Haven
A look at a possible Redskins mock draft scenario
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers should have an eye on the future at running back in 2020 - Acme Packing Company
Both Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones are scheduled to enter contract years in 2020.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Danny Amendola re-signs with Lions in ‘Detroit vs. Everyone’ sweatshirt - Pride Of Detroit
Amendola has fully adopted Detroit culture.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Mocking the Mocks: Bears go OL and CB in this latest from The Draft Network - Windy City Gridiron
We examine the latest mock draft from The Draft Network’s Joe Marino.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Should I Stay Or Should I Go? Anthony Harris - Daily Norseman
Looking at upcoming roster positions on key personnel
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Alvin Kamara to hold out to start the 2020 season? - Canal Street Chronicles
Let’s hope not.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Falcons will pick up Matt Schaub’s contract option - The Falcoholic
Schaub still could lose out on the battle to Danny Etling or Kurt Benkert, but he’ll at least be here to push for the job again.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Have the Panthers committed to Cam Newton? - Cat Scratch Reader
Probably not, but all signs are positive for his 2020 return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Mock Draft Monitor: Nobody agrees about what the Bucs will do - Bucs Nation
Five mocks, each with a different outcome for Tampa Bay in 2020
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers free agency: The team doesn’t need outside free agents with all of the talent in their backyward - Niners Nation
Let’s keep this thing together and make 2020 even better
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals have uphill battle to go from worst to first in NFC West - Revenge of the Birds
The slow build or rebuild of the Arizona Cardinals is in year two of what should have been a three-year rebuild. That’s what happens when you botch year one of the rebuild and now instead of...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Breshad Perriman in free agency - Field Gulls
In our 2020 iteration of Finding Free Agents, we’ll attempt to answer three questions for each player: Why would the Seahawks be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
REPORT: LA Rams in lead to acquire Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay - Turf Show Times
How? Don’t doubt Les Snead, that’s how.
