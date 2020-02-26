Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots, Tom Brady’s camp expected to start contract talks this week - Pats Pulpit

With free agency only three weeks away, the two sides will kick off talks at the scouting combine.





Jets Sign WR Josh Doctson - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets have signed free agent wide receiver Josh Doctson.

Josh Doctson is a 27 year old, 6’ 2", 210 pound wide receiver originally drafted by the Washington Redskins with the 22nd...





Opinion: Buffalo Bills should forego free-agent wide receiver to add via 2020 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings

The Draft is stocked with talent.

AFC NORTH:

Rumor: Ravens discussing pre-draft trade involving TE Hayden Hurst - Baltimore Beatdown

The former first-round pick could be shipping up to Boston or down to Florida





Is a Steelers Jalen Hurts-Matt Canada offense coming after Big Ben? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Are the Steelers preparing themselves for life after Ben Roethlisberger?





Joe Burrow won’t throw or workout at Combine; Clears up ‘leverage’ comment - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow won’t be throwing or working out at the NFL Combine, and that is him using his leverage.





Cleveland Browns: 4 items for Andrew Berry’s offseason checklist - Dawgs By Nature

Browns general manager has a busy couple of months ahead of him as he looks to clean up the mess of 2019.

AFC SOUTH:

Bill Barnwell: Five Offseason Moves For The Texans - Battle Red Blog

A professional football man does some professional football writing about your favorite professional football team.





2020 NFL mock draft EDGE rusher in every round for Titans - Music City Miracles

The Titans enter the 2020 NFL draft with a need to get more athletic on the edges. They went through a bit of a transition period with the 2019 season being the first time in a long time that D...





Jaguars to decline Marcell Dareus final-year option - Big Cat Country

An expected event, the Jaguars made a move for cap-space today by voiding Dareus’ final season.





Jim Irsay on the Colts’ future at quarterback — ‘all options open’ - Stampede Blue

Impromptu press conferences don’t drum up particularly pleasant memories in Indianapolis. You can forgive the Colts fan base for holding its breath then when Zak Keefer announced Saturday morning...

AFC WEST:

Vic Fangio to keep Broncos assistant coaches from NFL Combine - Mile High Report

Time will tell how this decision plays out for the Broncos.





Why it makes sense for Chargers to franchise tag Hunter Henry - Bolts From The Blue

The LA Chargers have only used the franchise tag once in the last decade, when GM Tom Telesco felt it was his best chance to retain edge rusher Melvin Ingram in 2017. As one of the NFL’s most...





Options at quarterback IF Derek Carr is traded - Silver And Black Pride

They say where there is smoke there is fire, and the rumors surrounding the possibility of Derek Carr being traded are really heating up.

Just this week Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review...





What Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do to help make Eric Bieniemy a head coach - Arrowhead Pride

After two offseasons of interviews, the Chiefs offensive coordinator hasn’t been offered a job he deserves. What can Reid do to help him achieve his goal?

NFC EAST:

2020 NFL free agency: Should Giants reunite with Prince Amukamara? - Big Blue View

A good veteran cornerback would be a nice addition





Combine preview: Former Eagles scout discusses wide receiver and cornerback options for Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft - Bleeding Green Nation

Every year, the NFL Network makes their top draft analyst available to reporters via conference call directly ahead of the NFL Combine. Mike Mayock used to handle these duties but now it’s former P...





Stephen Jones talks conversation with Amari Cooper and agent at the Super Bowl, and Dak Prescott situation - Blogging The Boys

The latest on Amari Cooper and the Cowboys contract talks, plus some more Dak Prescott.





Redskins Mock Draft Scenario - Hogs Haven

A look at a possible Redskins mock draft scenario

NFC NORTH:

The Packers should have an eye on the future at running back in 2020 - Acme Packing Company

Both Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones are scheduled to enter contract years in 2020.





Danny Amendola re-signs with Lions in ‘Detroit vs. Everyone’ sweatshirt - Pride Of Detroit

Amendola has fully adopted Detroit culture.





Mocking the Mocks: Bears go OL and CB in this latest from The Draft Network - Windy City Gridiron

We examine the latest mock draft from The Draft Network’s Joe Marino.





Should I Stay Or Should I Go? Anthony Harris - Daily Norseman

Looking at upcoming roster positions on key personnel

NFC SOUTH:

Alvin Kamara to hold out to start the 2020 season? - Canal Street Chronicles

Let’s hope not.





Report: Falcons will pick up Matt Schaub’s contract option - The Falcoholic

Schaub still could lose out on the battle to Danny Etling or Kurt Benkert, but he’ll at least be here to push for the job again.





Have the Panthers committed to Cam Newton? - Cat Scratch Reader

Probably not, but all signs are positive for his 2020 return





Mock Draft Monitor: Nobody agrees about what the Bucs will do - Bucs Nation

Five mocks, each with a different outcome for Tampa Bay in 2020

NFC WEST:

49ers free agency: The team doesn’t need outside free agents with all of the talent in their backyward - Niners Nation

Let’s keep this thing together and make 2020 even better





Arizona Cardinals have uphill battle to go from worst to first in NFC West - Revenge of the Birds

The slow build or rebuild of the Arizona Cardinals is in year two of what should have been a three-year rebuild. That’s what happens when you botch year one of the rebuild and now instead of...





Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Breshad Perriman in free agency - Field Gulls

In our 2020 iteration of Finding Free Agents, we’ll attempt to answer three questions for each player: Why would the Seahawks be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the...





REPORT: LA Rams in lead to acquire Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay - Turf Show Times

How? Don’t doubt Les Snead, that’s how.