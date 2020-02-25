Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/25/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is about the upcoming draft and all the rumors that are swirling around your Miami Dolphins. Every other post about the draft seems to mention how the Dolphins are the power brokers in this years draft with 5 selections in the top 70 picks with 5 more later picks and an assumed 4th and one more later pick that they will be awarded later this month. This is of course also not mentioning the extra first and second they hold for next years draft and the at least 90 million dollars they hold under the cap. So the question is do you want to see your Dolphins take their draft capital and eat through much of it to move up for a quarterback or do you prefer to sit tight and if you guy is not there then even possibly trade back at points to add more picks given all the holes this team has?

