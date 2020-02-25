Dan Kadar: Miami Dolphins find a quarterback of the future in latest mock draft

The NFL Combine is this week, and that means mock drafts aplenty will be hitting your feeds and screens. ThePhinsider.com’s parent website, sbnation.com, is never at a loss for mock drafts, and the one of the site’s draft experts, Dan Kadar, just released his latest piece containing mock selections for the 2020 NFL Draft’s first round.

In his newest iteration, Kadar, like many pundits around the media, has the Miami Dolphins targeting a quarterback with the team’s first pick. To the pleasure of many fans, that QB is Tua Tagovailoa. Analyzing Miami’s first pick, Kadar writes:

Offseason needs: Quarterback, pass rusher, offensive tackle, running back, cornerback Despite shocking everyone and going 5-11 last season, the Dolphins’ roster is pretty bare in terms of talent. That should give them some optimism considering they go into the offseason with three first-round picks and nearly $90 million in salary cap space.

At pick no. 18, Kadar has the Dolphins fortifying the protection in front of Tagovailoa. Everyone and their grandmother knows that Tagovailoa suffered a plethora of injuries during his college career, and the Dolphins are looking to ensure that trend doesn’t continue into the Hawaiian native’s pro career in this mock. Kadar has the Dolphins selecting USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson, and in analyzing that pick, he writes:

Offseason needs: Quarterback, pass rusher, offensive tackle, running back, cornerback There’s some buzz behind Jackson after NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call he could be a fit for the [Cleveland] Browns with the 10th pick. Jackson’s play was a little inconsistent last season, but he has everything teams look for in a starting left tackle.

The Dolphins have holes all over the roster, and that includes the secondary. With the team needing a lockdown corner opposite Xavien Howard, Dan Kadar predicts that general manager Chris Grier will target University of Florida cornerback CJ Henderson. Discussing the Henderson selection, Kadar writes:

Last season, Miami fielded one of the NFL's worst pass defenses and gave up more passing touchdowns than any team in the league. Clearly the Dolphins need help in the secondary. Henderson may not have had an interception in 2019 for Florida, but teams rarely threw in his direction.

Given Miami’s vast needs going into the 2020 offseason, there are a multitude of directions Grier can take in shoring up the roster. What do you think of Kadar’s analysis? What would you grade Miami’s haul if April’s draft followed this exact course?