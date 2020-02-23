Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/23/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the NFL season over and cravings for anything Miami Dolphins news related growing will you spend any of you free time watching the NFL combine from Indianapolis? Do you like to see these players in these drills or do you find them somewhat useless as some players kill at the combine and suck in the NFL and others suck at the combine and suck in the NFL? The biggest advantage I see for the combine taking place is to see perhaps where an injured player is just a couple of months before the draft and most importantly to have a sit down with the players and get to know them and see if they are a fit with what you are doing on the mental side of things (just don’t ask them if their mom is a prostitute).

