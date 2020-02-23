2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: Arrivals, workouts, TV coverage, more

Welcome to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. It is the time of year when NFL prospects descind on Indianapolis in hopes of catching the eye of league scouts, executives, and coaches. Working out in their underwear, the players will conduct a series of strength, agility, speed, and position drills, all with the ultimate goal of hearing their name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The players will begin to report to Indianapolis today, with a rotation of players continuing through March 1. Interesting for this year is, some of the workouts will be held at night, allowing for fans to watch them live at home instead of trying to stream them at work...not that anyone does that, right?!?

This year, there are 16 new drills being added to the Combine, according to Around the NFL writer Nick Shook. They include quarterbacks throwing endzone fade routes with receivers and tight ends each working on the receiving side of the throw, quarterbacks throwing a timed now route after adjusting at the line of scrimage, running backs conducting the “Duce Staley” drill stepping over and around step-over bags before hitting a moving hole through pop-up dummies, running backs working angle routes as a receiver, new versions of the mirror and screen drills for offensive linemen, a run-and-clib drill for defensive linemen, a new hoop drill for defensive linemen, a shuffle-sprint-change direction drill for linebackers, a short zone break drill for linebackers, defensive backs conducting a line drill similar to the old hip turn drill, the “Teryl Austin” drill with the defensive back cutting at different angles and catching passes, defensive backs conducting, a box drill working on more back pedaling and cuts, and a defensive back version of the wide receiver gauntlet.

We have everything you need to know about this year’s Scouting Combine below, including the schedule for each day, and the Miami Dolphins media availability period.

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Sunday, February 23

Group 1 (Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews.

Monday, February 24

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 2 (Special Teams, Offensive linemen, Running backs) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Tuesday, February 25

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 3 (defensive line, linebackers) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday, February 26

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 3 (DL, LB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Group 4 (defensive backs) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews

Thursday, February 27

Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - Testing, on-field workout (4-11pm ET, NFL Network)

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 3 (DL, LB) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Group 4 (DB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews

Friday, February 28

Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - Testing, on-field workout (4-11pm ET, NFL Network)

Group 3 (DL, LB) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Group 4 (DB) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session

Saturday, February 29

Group 3 (DL, LB) - Testing, on-field workout (4-11pm ET, NFL Network)

Group 4 (DB) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing

Sunday, March 1

Group 4 (DB) - Testing, on-field workout (2-7pm ET, NFL Network)

Workouts

40-yard dash

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Position-specific drills

Invited Prospects

The league invited 337 prospects to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine:

Quarterbacks

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

Jacob Eason , QB, Washington

, QB, Washington Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Justin Herbert , QB, Oregon

, QB, Oregon Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Brian Lewerke , QB, Michigan State

, QB, Michigan State Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Jake Luton , QB, Oregon State

, QB, Oregon State Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

James Morgan , QB, Florida International

, QB, Florida International Shea Patterson , QB, Michigan

, QB, Michigan Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Running backs

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Jet Anderson, RB, TCU

LeVante Bellamy , RB, Western Michigan

, RB, Western Michigan Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Raymond Calais , RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins , RB, Ohio State

, RB, Ohio State Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia

Tony Jones , RB, Notre Dame

, RB, Notre Dame Joshua Kelley , RB, UCLA

, RB, UCLA Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte

Anthony McFarland , RB, Maryland

, RB, Maryland Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU

La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida

Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi

James Robinson , RB, Illinois State

, RB, Illinois State D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

J.J. Taylor , RB, Arizona

, RB, Arizona Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Mike Warren , RB, Cincinnati

Wide receivers

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Omar Bayless , WR, Arkansas State

, WR, Arkansas State Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

Tony Brown , WR, Colorado

, WR, Colorado Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia

Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

Quintez Cephus , WR, Wisconsin

, WR, Wisconsin Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Gabriel Davis , WR, Central Florida

, WR, Central Florida Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame

Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State

KJ Hamler , WR, Penn State

, WR, Penn State Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

John Hightower , WR, Boise State

, WR, Boise State K.J. Hill , WR, Ohio State

, WR, Ohio State Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU Van Jefferson , WR, Florida

, WR, Florida Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Collin Johnson , WR, Texas

, WR, Texas Juwan Johnson , WR, Oregon

, WR, Oregon Tyler Johnson , WR, Minnesota

, WR, Minnesota CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

K.J. Osborn , WR, Miami

, WR, Miami Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

Donovan Peoples-Jones , WR, Michigan

, WR, Michigan Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy

Michael Pittman , WR, USC

, WR, USC James Proche, WR, SMU

Jalen Reagor , WR, TCU

, WR, TCU Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Laviska Shenault Jr. , WR, Colorado

, WR, Colorado Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Jeff Thomas , WR, Miami

, WR, Miami Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State

Quez Watkins , WR, Southern Mississippi

, WR, Southern Mississippi Cody White , WR, Michigan State

Tight ends

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Jacob Breeland , TE, Oregon

, TE, Oregon Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Sean McKeon , TE, Michigan

, TE, Michigan Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Colby Parkinson , TE, Stanford

, TE, Stanford Jared Pinkney , TE, Vanderbilt

, TE, Vanderbilt Stephen Sullivan , TE, LSU

, TE, LSU Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Mitchell Wilcox , TE, South Florida

, TE, South Florida Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee

Offensive linemen

Trey Adams , OL, Washington

, OL, Washington Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (MN)

Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State

Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte

Ezra Cleveland , OL, Boise State

, OL, Boise State Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri

Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

Jake Hanson , OL, Oregon

, OL, Oregon Nick Harris , OL, Washington

, OL, Washington Charlie Heck , OL, UNC

, OL, UNC Matt Hennessy , OL, Temple

, OL, Temple Justin Herron , OL, Wake Forest

, OL, Wake Forest Robert Hunt , OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

Austin Jackson, OL, USC

Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State

Joshua Jones , OL, Houston

, OL, Houston Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

John Molchon, OL, Boise State

Kyle Murphy , OL, Rhode Island

, OL, Rhode Island Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

Lucas Niang , OL, TCU

, OL, TCU Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan

Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut

Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

Cesar Ruiz , OL, Michigan

, OL, Michigan Jon Runyan , OL, Michigan

, OL, Michigan John Simpson, OL, Clemson

Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech

Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

Simon Stepaniak , OL, Indiana

, OL, Indiana Alex Taylor , OL, South Carolina State

, OL, South Carolina State Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Defensive linemen

McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah

Ross Blacklock , DL, TCU

, DL, TCU Derrick Brown , DL, Auburn

, DL, Auburn Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi

Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse

Darrion Daniels , DL, Nebraska

, DL, Nebraska Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Carlos Davis , DL, Nebraska

, DL, Nebraska Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

A.J. Epenesa , DL, Iowa

, DL, Iowa Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami

Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa

Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas

Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte

Trevon Hill , DL, Miami

, DL, Miami Benito Jones , DL, Mississippi

, DL, Mississippi Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU

James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

Larrell Murchison , DL, North Carolina State

, DL, North Carolina State Julian Okwara , DL, Notre Dame

, DL, Notre Dame John Penisini, DL, Utah

Chauncey Rivers , DL, Mississippi State

, DL, Mississippi State Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas

Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse

Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi

James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State

Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC

Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State

Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech

Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State

Raequan Williams , DL, Michigan State

, DL, Michigan State Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State

D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida

Linebackers

Joe Bachie , LB, Michigan State

, LB, Michigan State Markus Bailey , LB, Purdue

, LB, Purdue Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee

Shaun Bradley , LB, Temple

, LB, Temple Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Cameron Brown , LB, Penn State

, LB, Penn State K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

Nick Coe , LB, Auburn

, LB, Auburn Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Michael Divinity, LB, LSU

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Tipa Galeai , LB, Utah State

, LB, Utah State Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

Clay Johnston , LB, Baylor

, LB, Baylor Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas

Terrell Lewis , LB, Alabama

, LB, Alabama Jordan Mack , LB, Virginia

, LB, Virginia Kamal Martin , LB, Minnesota

, LB, Minnesota Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Chapelle Russell , LB, Temple

, LB, Temple Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Justin Strnad , LB, Wake Forest

, LB, Wake Forest Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee

Davion Taylor , LB, Colorado

, LB, Colorado Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

Mykal Walker , LB, Fresno State

, LB, Fresno State Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State

Evan Weaver, LB, California

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Defensive backs

Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State

Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor

Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami

Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest

Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah

Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland

Myles Bryant , DB, Washington

, DB, Washington Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama

Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois

Nevelle Clarke , DB, Central Florida

, DB, Central Florida Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU

Brian Cole II , DB, Mississippi State

, DB, Mississippi State Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas

Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State

Ashtyn Davis, DB, California

Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn

Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama

Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jalen Elliott , DB, Notre Dame

, DB, Notre Dame Jordan Fuller , DB, Ohio State

, DB, Ohio State Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame

Jeff Gladney , DB, TCU

, DB, TCU A.J. Green , DB, Oklahoma State

, DB, Oklahoma State Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah

Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia

Harrison Hand , DB, Temple

, DB, Temple Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California

C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida

Lavert Hill , DB, Michigan

, DB, Michigan Darnay Holmes , DB, UCLA

, DB, UCLA Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn

Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh

Lamar Jackson , DB, Nebraska

, DB, Nebraska Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah

Brandon Jones , DB, Texas

, DB, Texas BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane

Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan

Chris Miller, DB, Baylor

Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson

Michael Ojemudia , DB, Iowa

, DB, Iowa Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic

Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame

J.R. Reed , DB, Georgia

, DB, Georgia John Reid, DB, Penn State

Amik Robertson , DB, Louisiana Tech

, DB, Louisiana Tech Reggie Robinson II , DB, Tulsa

, DB, Tulsa Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State

Josiah Scott , DB, Michigan State

, DB, Michigan State L’Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech

Geno Stone, DB, Iowa

A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson

Daniel Thomas , DB, Auburn

, DB, Auburn Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International

Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern

K’Von Wallace, DB, Clemson

Antoine Winfield Jr. , DB, Minnesota

Specialists

Tyler Bass , K, Georgia Southern

, K, Georgia Southern Rodrigo Blankenship , K, Georgia

, K, Georgia Joseph Charlton, P, South Carolina

Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU

Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

Braden Mann , P, Texas A&M

, P, Texas A&M JJ Molson , K, UCLA

, K, UCLA Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell

Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn

Tommy Townsend, P, Florida

Michael Turk, P, Arizona State

Steven Wirtel, LS, Iowa State

Television coverage

NFL Network will air live coverage of the on-field workouts

Online Streaming

The NFL app and NFL.com/Watch will stream the coverage, provided you are subscribed to a television provider that includes NFL Network.

NFL.com will air a one-hour re-cap show, Combine Today, each day of the Combine, streaming at 4pm ET on Friday and Sunday, 5pm ET on Saturday, and 2pm ET on Monday.

Rich Eisen’s 40-yard dash for NFL PLAY 60/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen will conduct his 16th annual 40-yard dash concluding NFL Network’s coverage of the Combine. Eisen runs the 40 in a suit and with cleats, with money being raised for NFL PLAY 60/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the “Run Rich Run” campaign. The NFL is donating $50,000 for the campaign, while Courtyard by Marriott is also donating to the campaign. Fans can find out more, upload their own videos of running the 40, and donate at NFL.com/RunRichRun. Videos can also be submitted on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram using #RunRichRun and #StJude.