2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule: Arrivals, workouts, TV coverage, more

Welcome to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. It is the time of year when NFL prospects descind on Indianapolis in hopes of catching the eye of league scouts, executives, and coaches. Working out in their underwear, the players will conduct a series of strength, agility, speed, and position drills, all with the ultimate goal of hearing their name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.
The players will begin to report to Indianapolis today, with a rotation of players continuing through March 1. Interesting for this year is, some of the workouts will be held at night, allowing for fans to watch them live at home instead of trying to stream them at work...not that anyone does that, right?!?
This year, there are 16 new drills being added to the Combine, according to Around the NFL writer Nick Shook. They include quarterbacks throwing endzone fade routes with receivers and tight ends each working on the receiving side of the throw, quarterbacks throwing a timed now route after adjusting at the line of scrimage, running backs conducting the “Duce Staley” drill stepping over and around step-over bags before hitting a moving hole through pop-up dummies, running backs working angle routes as a receiver, new versions of the mirror and screen drills for offensive linemen, a run-and-clib drill for defensive linemen, a new hoop drill for defensive linemen, a shuffle-sprint-change direction drill for linebackers, a short zone break drill for linebackers, defensive backs conducting a line drill similar to the old hip turn drill, the “Teryl Austin” drill with the defensive back cutting at different angles and catching passes, defensive backs conducting, a box drill working on more back pedaling and cuts, and a defensive back version of the wide receiver gauntlet.
We have everything you need to know about this year’s Scouting Combine below, including the schedule for each day, and the Miami Dolphins media availability period.
Location
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Sunday, February 23
Group 1 (Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews.
Monday, February 24
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Group 2 (Special Teams, Offensive linemen, Running backs) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews
Tuesday, February 25
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Group 3 (defensive line, linebackers) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews
Wednesday, February 26
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Group 3 (DL, LB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Group 4 (defensive backs) - Arrival, registration, hospital pre-exam and X-rays, orientation, team interviews
Thursday, February 27
Group 1 (QB, WR, TE) - Testing, on-field workout (4-11pm ET, NFL Network)
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Group 3 (DL, LB) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Group 4 (DB) - Measurements/weigh-in, medical examinations, team interviews
Friday, February 28
Group 2 (ST, OL, RB) - Testing, on-field workout (4-11pm ET, NFL Network)
Group 3 (DL, LB) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Group 4 (DB) - Medical exams, position coach interviews, psychological testing, media session
Saturday, February 29
Group 3 (DL, LB) - Testing, on-field workout (4-11pm ET, NFL Network)
Group 4 (DB) - NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psychological testing
Sunday, March 1
Group 4 (DB) - Testing, on-field workout (2-7pm ET, NFL Network)
Workouts
- 40-yard dash
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- Three-cone drill
- 20-yard shuttle
- 60-yard shuttle
- Position-specific drills
Invited Prospects
The league invited 337 prospects to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine:
Quarterbacks
- Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
- Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
- Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
- Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
- James Morgan, QB, Florida International
- Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan
- Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Running backs
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
- Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Jet Anderson, RB, TCU
- LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan
- Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
- Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
- DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
- JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
- Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia
- Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame
- Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
- Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
- Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte
- Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
- Zack Moss, RB, Utah
- Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU
- La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida
- Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi
- James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
- D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
- J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis
- Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
- Mike Warren, RB, Cincinnati
Wide receivers
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
- Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky
- Tony Brown, WR, Colorado
- Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia
- Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee
- Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
- Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
- Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
- Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
- Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida
- Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
- Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
- Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
- Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame
- Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
- Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
- Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
- Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State
- KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- John Hightower, WR, Boise State
- K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse
- Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
- Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
- Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
- Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State
- Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
- K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
- Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island
- Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
- Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
- Michael Pittman, WR, USC
- James Proche, WR, SMU
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
- Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
- Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
- Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
- Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
- Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State
- Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
- Cody White, WR, Michigan State
Tight ends
- Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
- Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
- Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
- Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
- Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
- Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
- Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan
- Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
- C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas
- Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
- Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
- Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State
- Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
- Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida
- Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
- Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee
Offensive linemen
- Trey Adams, OL, Washington
- Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
- Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson
- Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (MN)
- Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
- Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
- Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
- Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State
- Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU
- Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte
- Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State
- Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri
- Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
- Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
- Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
- Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
- Nick Harris, OL, Washington
- Charlie Heck, OL, UNC
- Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple
- Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest
- Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State
- Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
- Austin Jackson, OL, USC
- Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State
- Joshua Jones, OL, Houston
- Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia
- Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
- Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia
- John Molchon, OL, Boise State
- Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island
- Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
- Lucas Niang, OL, TCU
- Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan
- Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut
- Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State
- Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
- Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
- Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan
- John Simpson, OL, Clemson
- Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech
- Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
- Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana
- Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State
- Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
- Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
- Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn
- Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
- Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
- Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia
- Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
Defensive linemen
- McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
- Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah
- Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
- Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
- Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi
- Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse
- Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
- Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
- Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska
- Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
- Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
- Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
- A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
- Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
- Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
- Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami
- Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa
- Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
- DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
- LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas
- Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte
- Trevon Hill, DL, Miami
- Benito Jones, DL, Mississippi
- Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame
- Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
- Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU
- James Lynch, DL, Baylor
- Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
- Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State
- Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame
- John Penisini, DL, Utah
- Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State
- Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas
- Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse
- Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi
- James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State
- Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC
- Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State
- Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech
- Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State
- Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
- Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State
- D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina
- Chase Young, DL, Ohio State
- Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida
Linebackers
- Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
- Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
- Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
- Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
- Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee
- Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
- Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State
- K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU
- Nick Coe, LB, Auburn
- Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota
- Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
- Michael Divinity, LB, LSU
- Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
- Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State
- Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri
- Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
- Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas
- Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
- Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
- Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
- Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
- Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas
- Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama
- Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia
- Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Dante Olson, LB, Montana
- Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami
- Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
- Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
- Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee
- Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
- Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford
- Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
- Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
- Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State
- Evan Weaver, LB, California
- Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
- David Woodward, LB, Utah State
Defensive backs
- Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State
- Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor
- Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami
- Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest
- Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah
- Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland
- Myles Bryant, DB, Washington
- Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah
- Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama
- Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois
- Nevelle Clarke, DB, Central Florida
- Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU
- Brian Cole II, DB, Mississippi State
- Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas
- Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State
- Ashtyn Davis, DB, California
- Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn
- Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
- Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama
- Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame
- Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State
- Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU
- Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame
- Jeff Gladney, DB, TCU
- A.J. Green, DB, Oklahoma State
- Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah
- Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia
- Harrison Hand, DB, Temple
- Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California
- C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida
- Lavert Hill, DB, Michigan
- Darnay Holmes, DB, UCLA
- Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn
- Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh
- Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska
- Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah
- Brandon Jones, DB, Texas
- BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane
- Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama
- Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan
- Chris Miller, DB, Baylor
- Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson
- Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa
- Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State
- James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic
- Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame
- J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia
- John Reid, DB, Penn State
- Amik Robertson, DB, Louisiana Tech
- Reggie Robinson II, DB, Tulsa
- Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State
- Josiah Scott, DB, Michigan State
- L’Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech
- Geno Stone, DB, Iowa
- A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson
- Daniel Thomas, DB, Auburn
- Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International
- Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern
- K’Von Wallace, DB, Clemson
- Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota
Specialists
- Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
- Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia
- Joseph Charlton, P, South Carolina
- Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU
- Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
- Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
- JJ Molson, K, UCLA
- Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell
- Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn
- Tommy Townsend, P, Florida
- Michael Turk, P, Arizona State
- Steven Wirtel, LS, Iowa State
Television coverage
NFL Network will air live coverage of the on-field workouts
Online Streaming
The NFL app and NFL.com/Watch will stream the coverage, provided you are subscribed to a television provider that includes NFL Network.
NFL.com will air a one-hour re-cap show, Combine Today, each day of the Combine, streaming at 4pm ET on Friday and Sunday, 5pm ET on Saturday, and 2pm ET on Monday.
Rich Eisen’s 40-yard dash for NFL PLAY 60/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen will conduct his 16th annual 40-yard dash concluding NFL Network’s coverage of the Combine. Eisen runs the 40 in a suit and with cleats, with money being raised for NFL PLAY 60/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the “Run Rich Run” campaign. The NFL is donating $50,000 for the campaign, while Courtyard by Marriott is also donating to the campaign. Fans can find out more, upload their own videos of running the 40, and donate at NFL.com/RunRichRun. Videos can also be submitted on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram using #RunRichRun and #StJude.
