The Splash Zone 2/23/20: Dolphins Lose Another Assistant Coach

The coaching purge continues for the Dolphins coaching staff. It was reported a couple of day ago that the Dolphins had promoted wide receivers coach, Karl Dorrell, to assistant head coach which was a well deserved promotion. But that promotion didn’t last as Dorrell will be leaving the team to take over head coaching duties at the University of Colorado.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Source: Colorado hiring Karl Dorrell from Dolphins as next head coach

‪Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell will become the new head coach at the University of Colorado, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins 2020: A starting cornerback is needed. But who? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins Offseason

NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Miami Dolphins must examine Tua and these 20 players - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins are projected to have 14 picks in the next NFL Draft, but none is more important than the one they plan to use on a quarterback.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/22/20: Dolphins Announce Coaching Additions - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was A Nice Surprise As A Deep Passer In 2019 - The Phinsider

The Amish Rifle didn’t do half bad as a deep passer in 2019!

Report: Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell accepts Colorado job - The Phinsider

Flores has another prominent assistant poached from his coaching staff