Report: Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell accepts Colorado job

There has been a lot of turnover on Brian Flores coaching staff this offseason.

As we reported several weeks ago, the Dolphins have made an array of coaching moves since the 2019 season ended. The magnitude of these moves varies from losing offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, QB coach Jerry Schuplinski, to the signing of several young assistants, and everything in between. We won’t know how these moves ultimately affect the progress Miami showed towards the second half of 2019. But what we do know, however, is with success comes plenty intrigue.

If the Dolphins and HC Brian Flores continue to have success, other teams will most certainly be looking to poach critical members of his coaching staff. Which is what we saw today with Colorado hiring Dolphins’ WR coach Karl Dorrell to be the team’s next

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dorrell will be the next HC of the Colorado Buffaloes.

#Dolphins WRs coach and assistant head coach Karl Dorrell is getting the job of University of Colorado head coach, sources say. Miami loses an assistant but Dorrell gets to be a head coach again. @PeteThamel reported he was a favorite. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2020

Dorrell, 56, has an extensive coaching background that started back in 1988 when he became a graduate assistant at UCLA. Dorrell would later go on to become the HC of the Bruins in 2003-2007, where he led the team to five bowl appearances.

He was with the Dolphins from 2008-2011, where he held the title of WRs coach (2008-2010) and QB coach (2010). After short stints in Houston, New York, and Vanderbilt, he found his way back to Miami in 2019. Here, he helped turn DeVante Parker’s career around and helped UDFA Preston Williams emerge as a potential superstar.

This is a severe loss for the Dolphins, who had one of the better receiving units in football. It will be interesting to see where Coach Flores looks for his replacement. Perhaps, a former player like Brian Hartline, Chad Johnson, or Chris Chambers is in Miami’s future. As we learned this offseason, Flores likes to do things a bit unconventional.

Regardless of who Miami’s next wide receivers coach is, In Flores We Trust.

Congratulations, Coach Dorrell.