Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/20/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is based on yet another rumor involving your Miami Dolphins. LaDainian Tomlison came out this week with the statement that he believed that the Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon will eventually wind up with the Dolphins. Gordon who is at present 26 years old will turn 27 before the beginning of the season. 2020 will be his sixth year in the league. Last year marked his lowest numbers of his career but the caveat is that he held out and was then used sparingly by the Chargers either to send a message or to see what their younger guys had on a team that clearly needs to rebuild.

Gordon’s Career Stats

So the ultimate question is would you be happy to see the Dolphins pick up a back with the skins of a Gordon or do you find spending a big chunk of change on a back that is getting a bit older with plenty of wear and tear on him (don’t tell this to Frank Gore) more than we should be looking for at this point?

