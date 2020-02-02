2020 Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

This year’s Super Bowl will be back in Miami for the 11th time which marks the most Super Bowls held in any city although New Orleans Louisiana will match them next year when the Super Bowl will be held at the Superdome. This marks the first Super Bowl in Miami since Dolphins owner Stephen Ross added the canopy over the seating sections, a condition that was handed down by the NFL head office if the city wished to host another Super Bowl. This year’s NFL Championship game features the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC.

The San Francisco 49ers as the number one seed in the NFC defeated the Green Bay Packers who were seeded second in the NFC last week, at home to win their conference championship and earn their berth into the Super Bowl. The final score of the NFC Championship game was San Francisco 49ers 37, Green Bay 20. The 49ers earned their first seed behind their solid 13 and 3 record during the regular season. San Francisco finished the regular season ranked 5th in total offense and 2nd in total defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs as the number 2 seed in the AFC defeated the surprising Tennessee Titans who were the 6th seed to earn their spot in the 2020 Super Bowl. The Titans, the surprise team of the playoffs, led by former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill made it to the AFC Championship game via upset wins over the New England Patriots and a blowout upset win over the Baltimore Ravens before losing to Kansas City. The Chiefs, behind their 12 and 4 record were ranked 7th in total offense and 17th in total defense for the regular season.

2020 Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: February 2nd , 6:30 PM EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: FOX

FOX TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports, Hulu, SlingTV

Radio: Westwood One (SiriusXM Channel 88, Westwood One affiliates nationwide)

Westwood One (SiriusXM Channel 88, ) Radio Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner Injury report: 49ers: None; Chiefs: None

49ers: None; Chiefs: None Weather: Clear, 63 ° F

Clear, 63 F Game Officials: Referee Bill Vinovich (52), umpire Barry Anderson (20), down judge Kent Payne (79), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Michael Banks (72), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Steed (12), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Marv LeBlanc.

Referee Bill Vinovich (52), umpire Barry Anderson (20), down judge Kent Payne (79), line judge (101), field judge Michael Banks (72), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Steed (12), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Marv LeBlanc. National Anthem: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Head-to-head record: San Francisco 49ers 7-6

San Francisco 49ers 7-6 San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl history: 5 wins (Super Bowls XVI (1981 season), XIX (1984), XXIII (1988), XXIV (1989), XXIX(1994)); 1 loss (Super Bowl XLVII (2012))

5 wins (Super Bowls XVI (1981 season), XIX (1984), XXIII (1988), XXIV (1989), XXIX(1994)); 1 loss (Super Bowl XLVII (2012)) Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: 1 win (Super Bowl IV (1969)); 1 loss (Super Bowl I (1966))

Odds and Prop Bets