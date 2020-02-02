2020 Super Bowl LIV winners picks

One last game in the 2019-2020 NFL season, so one last straight-up winner pick for our contributors here on The Phinsider. Kat Noa ran away with the overall championship this year from our group while some of us (cough-me-cough) are just happy this year’s picks are done. I was good at this last year, right?

Last week, Kat won the week because that is what she does. In fact, if you head over to our friends at TallySight, you may see something like this:

Yes, that would be our Kat pacing the 97 different experts from all around the web in picks this season.

Justin Hier finished last week 1-1, correctly picking the Kansas City Chiefs to make the Super Bowl, but missing the Green Bay Packers. I was 0-2 after picking upsets in both games.

For the season, we are now:

Kat 174-89-1 (0.661) (7-3 playoffs)

James 162-92-1 (0.6373) (No picks)

Justin 169-96-1 (0.6372) (6-4)

Kevin 156-109-1 (0.588) (5-5)

Who do we have in Super Bowl LIV? Here are our picks for tonight’s game: