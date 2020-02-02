Super Bowl 54: 49ers vs. Chiefs kickoff time, TV channel, online stream, weather, prop bets, halftime, more

It is Super Bowl Sunday! One last NFL game for the 2019-2020 season with the winners taking home the Lombardi Trophy. Will it be the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs? After two weeks of buildup, we find out tonight.

For Miami Dolphins fans, there are plenty of former players and coaches from the Dolphins who will be making an appearance in today’s game. The Chiefs’ roster include running back Damien Williams, quarterback Matt Moore, quarterback Chad Henne, safety Jordan Lucas, cornerback Chris Lammons (practice squad), defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, all of whom had stints with the Dolphins. The 49ers have former Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Damontre Moore (injured reserve), offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (practice squad), offensive line coach John Benton, quarterbacks coach Shane Day, defensive quality control coach Brian Fluery, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, and wide receivers coach Wes Welker on the roster or coaching staff.

Today’s game is the 11th Super Bowl in Miami, the most ever for one city. Super Bowl LVIII (played in 2024 to end the 2023 season) will be held in New Orleans, bringing the two cities back into a tie for the most Super Bowls hosted. Miami hosted Super Bowls II (Green Bay Packers 22, Oakland Raiders 14), III (New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7), V (Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13), X (Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17), and XIII (Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31) in the Orange Bowl. Super Bowls XXIII (San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16), XXIX (San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26), XXXII (Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19), XLI (Indianapols Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17), and VLIV (New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17) have all been at the curren stadium under its various names (Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Stadium, Dolphin Stadium, and the current Hard Rock Stadium). This is the first Super Bowl in Miami since a $500 million renovation to Hard Rock Stadium, highlighted by the canopy now over the seating areas.

Here is everything you need to know for tonight’s game:

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

February 2, 2020

When: 6:30pm ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports, Hulu, SlingTV,

Radio: Westwood One (SiriusXM Channel 88, Westwood One affiliates nationwide)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Injury report: 49ers: None; Chiefs: None

Weather: Clear, 63°F

Officials: Referee Bill Vinovich (52), umpire Barry Anderson (20), down judge Kent Payne (79), line judge Carl Johnson (101), field judge Michael Banks (72), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Steed (12), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Marv LeBlanc.

National Anthem: Demi Lovato

Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

Odds: Chiefs -1.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Length of National Anthem: Over 2:03 (-175) | Under 2:03 (+135)

Length of “brave” in National Anthem: Over 5.5 seconds (-185) | Under 5.5 seconds (+145)

Coin Toss: Heads (-105) | Tails (-105)

Will a kick be returned for a touchdown?: Yes (+425) | No (-800)

First position to score touchdown: Running back (+120) | Wide receiver (+210) | Tight end (+320) | Quarterback (+1200) | Any defense (+1400) | Any other position (+3300)

First team penalized for holding: 49ers (Even) | Chiefs (-140)

Over/Under longest penalty (15.5 yards): Over (-260) | Under (+175)

What will happen first?: Sack (-130) | Touchdown (-110)

Over/Under Patrick Mahomes passing yards (350.5): Over (+210) | Under (-143)

Over/Under Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards (200.5): Over (-20) | Under (+195)

Patrick Mahomes + Jimmy Garoppolo over 500 passing yards: +175

Travis Kelce longest reception: Over 21.5 yards (-112) | Under 21.5 yards (-112)

Will there be a flea flicker?: Yes (+260) | No (-420)

Over/Under total interceptions (1.5): Over (+150) | Under (-189)

Last score of game: Touchdown (including point after) (-167) | Field goal (+125) | Any other (+4000)

What color will liquid be that is poured on game winning coach?: Purple (-150) | Red (+400) | Lime/Green/Yellow (+450) | Orange (+650) | Clear/Water (+900) | Blue (+1000)

Head-to-head record: 49ers 7-6

49ers Super Bowl history: 5 wins (Super Bowls XVI (1981 season), XIX (1984), XXIII (1988), XXIV (1989), XXIX(1994)); 1 loss (Super Bowl XLVII (2012))

Chiefs Super Bowl history: 1 win (Super Bowl IV (1969)); 1 loss (Super Bowl I (1966))

