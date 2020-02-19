Dolphins sign tight end Michael Roberts

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier is leaving no stone unturned en route to re-building the team’s roster. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the Dolphins have signed tight end Michael Roberts to a contract.

Roberts was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth-round back of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent two years with the team. He was in line to be traded to the New England Patriots before a should injury voided the agreement. Following the conclusion of the 2018 season, Roberts signed with the Green Bay Packers, but a failed physical derailed his tenure with the team.

After sitting out the 2019 season to recuperate, Roberts is now healthy. Before signing with Miami, he worked out with three other teams and had more tryouts planned, but he decided to stick with the Dolphins.

The 25-year old hulking tight end stands at 6’5”, 265 lbs. Over the course of two seasons with Detroit, he displayed an ability to overpower defenders as a blocker in the running game and occasionally contributed as a pass catcher as well. Roberts played in 23 games with the Lions and started five. He accumulated 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns, with all three scores coming during the 2018 season.

Miami’s tight end depth chart now consists of Mike Gesicki as the primary pass catcher, Durham Smythe as the top blocker, and Chris Myarick and Clive Walford as depth. Walford, however, is set to hit free agency this March and there is currently no indication that Miami plans to bring him back for another season. Roberts provides the Dolphins with a young reserve player who has a good shot at sticking with the 53-man roster if the team refrains from adding much more competition at the tight end position.