Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft

We are coming up on the 2020 NFL Combine (starting on the 27th) so I thought it would be fun to do my second edition at a mock draft for the 2020 NFL Draft. In this edition, I have the Dolphins trading up to number #2. In this fun, completely fictitious mock, I have the Dolphins trading the #5, #26 and probably some picks in next year’s draft to move up to number 2 overall. I figured, that would guarantee either Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa to be a Dolphin on opening night. My opinion has been clear, I am sick of being 7-9 every year. I think Joe and Tua are special. Do what needs to be done. So, please enjoy the rest of this mock and thanks for reading.

1. Cincinnati – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Trade: Miami (from Washington) – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Dolphins make the night’s first big trade and select Tua Tagovailoa despite the medical concerns. Guys, I am not a doctor but if he’s cleared medically, Tua will be a top 3 pick. If the Dolphins believe he’s special they need to do whatever it takes to select him.

3. Detroit – Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.

4. New York Giants – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

5. Trade: Washington (from Miami) – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St.

6. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Trade: New York Jets (from Arizona) – Mekhi Becton, OT, Lousiville

9. Jacksonville – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

10. Cleveland – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. Trade: Arizona (from New York Jets) – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Oakland – Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis – Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

15. Denver – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

17. Dallas – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

18. Miami – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.

The mini-run on DEs continues here. DE is a huge need for the Dolphins and Gross-Matos is becoming one of my favorite prospects in this draft. I think this is a terrific pick here and a player that will immediately help the Dolphins.

19. Oakland – Kennth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

21. Philadelphia - Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

22. Buffalo – Josh Jones, OT, Houston

23. New England – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

24. New Orleans – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota – Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Trade: Washington (from Miami) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

27. Seattle – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

28. Baltimore – Zack Baun, DE/OLB, Wisconsin

29. Tennessee - Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

31. San Francisco – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

32. Kansas City – Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn