Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft

We are coming up on the 2020 NFL Combine (starting on the 27th) so I thought it would be fun to do my second edition at a mock draft for the 2020 NFL Draft. In this edition, I have the Dolphins trading up to number #2. In this fun, completely fictitious mock, I have the Dolphins trading the #5, #26 and probably some picks in next year’s draft to move up to number 2 overall. I figured, that would guarantee either Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa to be a Dolphin on opening night. My opinion has been clear, I am sick of being 7-9 every year. I think Joe and Tua are special. Do what needs to be done. So, please enjoy the rest of this mock and thanks for reading.
1. Cincinnati – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Trade: Miami (from Washington) – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
The Dolphins make the night’s first big trade and select Tua Tagovailoa despite the medical concerns. Guys, I am not a doctor but if he’s cleared medically, Tua will be a top 3 pick. If the Dolphins believe he’s special they need to do whatever it takes to select him.
3. Detroit – Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.
4. New York Giants – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
5. Trade: Washington (from Miami) – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio St.
6. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Trade: New York Jets (from Arizona) – Mekhi Becton, OT, Lousiville
9. Jacksonville – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
10. Cleveland – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11. Trade: Arizona (from New York Jets) – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Oakland – Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
13. Indianapolis – Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
15. Denver – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
16. Atlanta – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
17. Dallas – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
18. Miami – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.
The mini-run on DEs continues here. DE is a huge need for the Dolphins and Gross-Matos is becoming one of my favorite prospects in this draft. I think this is a terrific pick here and a player that will immediately help the Dolphins.
19. Oakland – Kennth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
20. Jacksonville – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
21. Philadelphia - Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
22. Buffalo – Josh Jones, OT, Houston
23. New England – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
24. New Orleans – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
25. Minnesota – Austin Jackson, OT, USC
26. Trade: Washington (from Miami) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
27. Seattle – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
28. Baltimore – Zack Baun, DE/OLB, Wisconsin
29. Tennessee - Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
30. Green Bay – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
31. San Francisco – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
32. Kansas City – Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
