Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Why Jarrett Stidham should be the Patriots’ Plan B at quarterback - Pats Pulpit

While resigning Tom Brady should still be the Patriots priority, Stidham as Plan B could make sense for New England.





How many NFL teams run to set up the pass? - Gang Green Nation

"You run to set up the pass." Other than "Defense wins championships," it is probably the most overused cliche in the NFL.

Is it accurate? Every so often I like to take a look at how teams build...





AFC East Roundup: 2020 NFL Draft capital - Buffalo Rumblings

Who controls the draft in the division?

AFC NORTH:

Which Ravens are primed for breakout seasons in 2020? - Baltimore Beatdown

With the 2019 season in the rear view mirror for the and free agency just around the corner, the offseason is officially in full swing for the Ravens. In addition to looking at potential free...





A 4-Step plan to improve the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in 2020 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a better offense in 2020, and here is a simple 4-step plan to do just that next season.





2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow talks Bengals at Davey O’Brien award ceremony - Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow addresses the Bengal in the room in a very political way.





Cleveland Browns terminate contracts of four players - Dawgs By Nature

General manager Andrew Berry works on freeing up cap space with the release of a quartet of expendable players.

AFC SOUTH:

Three Texans Named To Pro Football Focus’ “Top 101 Players” - Battle Red Blog

The usual two, plus one surprise.





Adam Schefter: Ryan Tannehill return to Tennessee Titans - Music City Miracles

When Adam Schefter speaks we listen:





2020 Jacksonville Jaguars free agency: Should they stay or should they go? - Big Cat Country

Which pending free agent players will the Jaguars re-sign for the 2020 season?





Report: Colts Have ‘Legitimate Interest’ in Broncos DT Shelby Harris - Stampede Blue

According to KOAColorado NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright, the Indianapolis Colts have already shown interest in Denver Broncos free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris:

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos film review: Things I liked from Drew Lock’s five starts - Mile High Report

Here is a compilation of little moments of growth from Drew Lock over the course of the season.





Cap Casualties, AFC East: What Jets, Bills, Patriots, Dolphins will do - Bolts From The Blue

Last time I wrapped up the NFC North and today on the Cap Casualty series, I burn through the NFC East as quick as possible. This series is pretty self-explanatory: who do I think will be cut and...





S&BP Roundtable: Raiders Mock Draft Edition - Silver And Black Pride

With draft season fully underway, the writers at S&BP have each devised a mock draft of their own. These mocks are less predictive and more of what each writer thinks the Raiders should do. Peruse...





Chiefs QB Mahomes: while awaiting contract, he is ‘focused on football’ - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs quarterback spoke to Forbes magazine about the post-Super Bowl whirlwind, his marketing strategy and the new contract he will get.

NFC EAST:

Report: Bret Bielema to interview for the University of Colorado’s head coaching job - Big Blue View

Will the Giants lose a coach?





Several players the Eagles can cut or trade to save cap space in 2020 - Bleeding Green Nation

Don’t look now but 2020 NFL free agency officially begins in exactly one month from today on March 18.





What one report of a potential Teddy Bridgewater contract could mean for Dak Prescott - Blogging The Boys

The cost of signing QBs is going up and up; Dallas needs to conclude business soon with Dak Prescott





Jordan Reed still in concussion protocol 6 months later, Redskins expected to move on - Hogs Haven

UPDATE: Jordan Reed can be released while in concussion protocol*

NFC NORTH:

Why Packers don’t need to force an early draft pick at wide receiver - Acme Packing Company

It might cause a riot with fans, but recent history and the Packers current roster construction allows the front office to be patient in finding more help with Davante Adams.





Report: Lions speaking to teams about potential Darius Slay trade - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions star corner could be leaving Detroit.





A-Rob the Alpha Dog, Destined for the Record Books - Windy City Gridiron

How good was Allen Robinson’s 2019 and can he really be the leading receiver in franchise history? We dive into the numbers.





Should I Stay Or Should I Go?: Xavier Rhodes - Daily Norseman

Looking at upcoming roster decisions on some key personnel

NFC SOUTH:

Saints 2019 year in review: Janoris Jenkins - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans could have a big decision to make with a key late season acquisition.





What was the greatest single season by a Falcons defensive end? - The Falcoholic

The Falcons have had some stellar ones, but if you love sacks, one stands out.





How much cap space do the Carolina Panthers have? - Cat Scratch Reader

The number might not be as high as you’d hope for a team needing a rebuild.





Jason Licht may be the ultimate wildcard in the Bucs’ 2020 draft - Bucs Nation

Licht’s success with offensive linemen outside the first round could be a big bonus this year.

NFC WEST:

49ers Draft: San Francisco had the best draft in the NFL in 2019 - Niners Nation

This was the best draft since ____?





Report: Left Tackle D.J. Humphries extended through 2022 season - Revenge of the Birds

Per Mike Garafolo it’s 3 years and $45 million for the Cardinals LT, but what do the guarantees mean?





Why Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney will likely play elsewhere in 2020 - Field Gulls

When the Seattle Seahawks saw their season come to a close in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, many saw it as the starting line for negotiations with defensive...





Todd Gurley? The Rams should look to trade Robert Woods instead - Turf Show Times

Over the last two seasons, the LA Rams have only seen one of their three star receivers remain both healthy and productive. Robert Woods caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards in 2018, then followed that...