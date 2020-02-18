Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/18/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is when you hear a player pleading to come play for the Miami Dolphins, like Frank Gore signaled this off season when he stated that he would like one more shot at playing in Miami or like Greg Olsen did years ago when he was still young, and offered to take a pay cut to come home but was ignored by the then Phins front office, make you want that player on your team more or are you only concerned with age? I for one can see why a guy like Gore would not fit the rebuild and youth movement and at the same time I could see having a guy like that on the team for maybe a year and then moving him towards coaching for the team would be a good thing. Here’s a future hall of fame player that can show all the new kids what it means to be a professional at the highest level. Given our depleted backfield I can see finding just one roster spot for someone that brings special intangibles with him but I can also see the entire argument against it. Where do you fall?

