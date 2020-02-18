Dolphins, Lions early favorites to land Tua Tagovailoa

Some people believe Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is a once-in-a-generation quarterback. Others, however, think he’s another guy, and any team that drafts him would be fools to do so.

I seem to agree with the first sentiment, and when healthy, there are very few college prospects I’ve watched over the last decade that can do the things Tagovailoa can. But his injury history remains a concern.

Nevertheless, with every positive report that leaks regarding his rehab from a season-ending hip injury, the odds he is drafted in the top-5 continue to increase.

Which begs the question, what team will be willing to take a risk on the potential franchise QB?

According to Caeser’s Sportsbook, the Lions and Dolphins are the co-favorites to land Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (-110)

Detroit (No. 3 overall pick) and Miami (No. 5) are the co-favorites (-110) to land Tua Tagovailoa, according to Caesars Sportsbook. They are followed by the Chargers (5-2), Bengals (7-1), Panthers (7-1) and Jaguars (9-1).https://t.co/f1ZUZ5mKcA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

Usually, Vegas knows something that the general public does not. In this case, perhaps the rumors that Detroit could move on from Matthew Stafford are true? Maybe, the Lions owner would rather the team draft a promising young QB to groom for his inevitable departure? Or perhaps #3 seems like the most likely destination for Tagovailoa to be drafted.

As for Miami, the writing has been on the wall for months. And although no one truly knows what their intent is heading into April’s draft, a player with Tagovailoa’s skill-set should be high on their draft board.

In the end, no one truly knows where Tua will end up. But #3 seems like a pretty good bet, and if I were a betting man, I’d put my money on the Miami Dolphins to make a move to get their QB of the future.

