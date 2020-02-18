2020 NFL Free Agency: Wide receivers

The third in our series of soon-to-be free agent previews, the wide receivers are in the spotlight today. Following after the quarterbacks and the halfbacks, the receivers have some big names who could be hitting the free agent market this offseason. That said, the Miami Dolphins do not seem to be in a position where they will - nor should - be looking for a veteran wide receiver.

The Dolphins head into 2020 with DeVante Parker set as their number one receiver after a breakout 2019 campaign. Preston Williams should be the team’s number two receiver, assuming he is able to return to 100 percent following an ACL tear, giving Miami a terrific one-two combination. Behind those two, the group attacks with speed, featuring Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Allen Hurns. Add in Isaiah Ford (an exclusive rights free agent), and Miami’s six receiving spots could already be locked down.

The Dolphins could look to move on from Wilson, who has dealt with injuries throughout two seasons in Miami, but they could also restructure his deal and hope the injuries are behind him. His speed can destroy a defense, especially when it is paired with Grant, and Miami needs to consider keeping him.

Having five or six receivers locked on to the roster already should keep Miami from being a major player in free agency for the position. The top players scheduled to hit free agency include Cincinnati Bengals’ A.J. Green, San Francisco 49ers’ Emmanuel Sanders, and Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper. Green is 32 and Sanders is 33, likely making neither of them potential targets for the Dolphins.

Cooper is an interesting possibility. The Cowboys have to make some tough financial decisions this offseason, and they likely will look to keep Cooper, but he is someone who could hit free agency and test the market. In his five seasons in the league, has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving except for a 680-yards season in 2017. He will be 26 years old when the season starts, and is a Miami native.

Other receivers available this year could be New York Jets receivers Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Breshad Perriman, the Cowboys’ Randall Cobb, the Indianapolis Colts’ Devin Funchess, the Detroit Lions’ Danny Amendola, and the New Orleans Saints’ Ted Ginn.

Potential Dolphins targets: None; Miami will likely head into the 2020 season with the same receivers they had to end the 2019 season.