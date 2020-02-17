Phinsider Radio: The latest on the Miami Dolphins Free Agency and NFL Draft plans

As we head into the most critical offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

(Click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata and I bring you the latest on the Miami Dolphins, and what they will do in free agency and the draft. What are MC$ and the rest of Pro Football Network hearing on Miami’s interest in Tua Tagovailoa? Will Miami have to trade up with Detroit to acquire the once-in-a-generation QB prospect?

We then discuss what Dolphins’ fans should remember heading into the most critical offseason in franchise history. With all the smoke and rumors leaking daily, what should we believe? What shouldn’t we believe? Could Detroit move on from Matthew Stafford and take Tagovailoa? What might a potential trade look like for Miami and Detroit, and when might we expect such a move?

With less than a month away from Free Agency, what are some names Dolphins’ fans should become more familiar with? Is Melvin Gordon the perfect RB for Chan Gailey’s offense? Could Miami throw the bag at Jack Conklin or Jadeveon Clowney? I tell you if history is any indication, the Dolphins won’t become reckless in FA.

Lastly, we discuss the Dolphins draft plans outside of the QB position and why we should all sit back, relax, and enjoy the offseason!

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Aaron (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!