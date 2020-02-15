Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/15/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think the Miami Dolphins should have traded away Ryan Tannehill vs. keeping him and seeing what he had for one more season under a new head coach?

As most of you now know Tannehill won the comeback player of the year award after playing in 12 games for the Tennessee Titans. In those 12 games Tannehill completed 201 of 286 pass attempts for 70.3 percent of his passes being completed. He averaged 9.6 yards a pass for first place in the NFL in that stat with Matt Stafford of Detroit coming in second a full yard behind Tannehill at 8.6 yards per pass. Ryan also threw for 22 touchdowns to 6 interceptions and 4 rushing touchdowns, the longest a 25 yard scamper. He also of course ended the season with the best QB rating for the year at 117.6 with Drew Brees following him at second with a rating of 116.3.

So do you think we should have kept him and to see if we already had our guy in house or do you think that Tannehills amazing season was more a result of the team he was on and the system he was in along with playing with the best running back in the game right now? Give me your thoughts below.

