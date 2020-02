2020 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Database 2.0

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off tomorrow with the first groups of players arriving in Indianapolis. Before the players start getting measured, tested, and interviewed, we take another look at the 2020 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Database, collecting projected first-round picks for the Dolphins from nearly 60 different mocks.

As before, Tua Tagovailoa dominates the projections of Miami’s fifth-overall pick - though we are starting to see more mocks template a trade up to ensure they acquire their franchise quarterback. A couple of mocks have Miami using the first of their three Day 1 selections on Justin Herbert, instead, either because Tagovailoa was selected ahead of them or because of lingers question marks of Tagovailoa’s health.

After the first pick, Miami’s selections start jumping around, with offensive line, cornerback, safety, and defensive end/edge rusher seeming the most commons selections. Wide receiver seems to be a popular pick as well, despite Miami seeming to be fairly deep at the position already.

What do you think of the mocks? Let us know in the comments and we will update this again after the Scouting Combine.