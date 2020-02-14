The Splash Zone 2/14/20: Who’s The Top Quarterback In The Draft?

Joe Burrow has been the clear favorite to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the first overall pick. Burrow had one of the greatest seasons by a college quarterback ever and sky rocketed up draft boards. But Bucky Brooks of NFL Network believes Tua Tagovailoa is the top quarterback, despite the hip injury. I think it would be hilarious to see Tua go #1 just to see all the reactions.

Tagovailoa, not Burrow, the top QB on some draft lists | Miami Herald

Could the Bengals go with Tua Tagovailoa over Joe Burrow? At least one draft expert believes they would be getting the best quarterback if they do. And that would leave the Miami Dolphins with another option.

Watch as Mike Gesicki dunks on opponents in high school | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins tight end was a hooper in high school. Neither his basketball highlight tape nor his stats lie. He averaged a 20-point double-double as a senior at Southern Regional in New Jersey.

