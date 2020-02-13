Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/13/2020

Tonight's Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think it’s a must for your Miami Dolphins go grab one of the top quarterbacks in the first round of this years draft or as others have suggested, we should build our line first and then spend one of our firsts next season on the eventual franchise QB? And as an addition to that are you in any way interested in the slew of free agent, ex starting quarterbacks that are now available in free agency? Some, in my opinion are too old for us to consider at the long term answer but some of the guys are actually still very young. Give me your take!

