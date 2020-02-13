Clint Clearwater’s Top 5 Positional Rankings 2020 NFL Draft

Here is my latest edition of my positional rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft guys. I have added some of my thoughts and observations on the players this time. So, please check it out and let me know what you all think. Thanks for reading!

QB

1. Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon

4. Jordan Love, Utah St.

5. Jacob Eason, Washington

T-5. Jake Fromm, Georgia

Not much has changed here for me. I still have Joe ranked number 1. Now, if it weren’t for Tua’s injury concerns, this would be much more difficult to rank but, I am playing it safe and keeping Joe number 1. All that said though, in my mind, it is still very close and who knows, Tua does a shot at being the number 1 overall pick. If I’m running the Bengals, I’d listen to arguments for Tua being number 1 overall. After those 2, I have Herbert. Herbert is the number 3 guy by a good bit. I’ve watched a lot of Love’s film and he scares me. I don’t see consistency in his accuracy, decision making and touch. He can deliver wow plays, but he’s too much of a risk for me, especially early in this draft. Eason and Fromm both are talented and have potential to be starts in this league. I really respect everything that Fromm has done in SEC for years. I think he will turn out to be a really good pro.

RB

1. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio St.

2. D’Andre Swift, Georgia

3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

4. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

5. Cam Akers, Florida St.

New addition is Cam Akers. I hadn’t watched enough film on him and that was a mistake. This kid is tough, instinctive, and is a sneaky runner. I think all 5 guys are immediate contributors next season and all 5 will be drafted in the first 2 rounds.

WR

1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

3. Laviska Shenault, Colorado

4. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

5. Justin Jefferson, LSU

T-5. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona St.

T-5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

The obvious strength of this draft, the WRs are going to fly off the boards. CeeDee Lamb has been a beast for the last 2 seasons - you know what you are getting with him, I have a top 10 grade on him. Jeudy has unreal stop/start speed and quickness, fantastic route runner and is deadly in open space. I have a top 15 grade on him. Shenault isn’t as polished, he needs to be more consistent, but is a freak of nature. He’s scary with the ball in his hands, can score from anywhere - he will be making plays early next year. I have a top 20 grade on him. Ruggs is also a first rounder, Jefferson is a first rounder, and Aiyuk and Higgins would not surprise me to sneak into the first round either. This class is loaded.

TE

1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

2. Hunter Bryant, Washington

3. Colby Parkinson, Stanford

4. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

5. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

I am not as impressed with the TE class but I think the Dolphins are pretty good at TE and have many other needs more important. I think its widely known that Kmet is the top TE and if I had to guess I’d say he will probably be a second round pick.

OT

1. Jedrick Willis, Alabama

2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia

3. Mekhi Becton, Lousiville

4. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

5. Josh Jones, Houston

T-5. Austin Jackson, USC

The Dolphin’s need OT help and are in luck because this is a pretty talented crop of offensive tackles. I think all 6 OTs are starters with Jackson being the most raw. I think his pass protection is great but his run blocking needs to improve. Honestly, these guys are talented enough that I think all 6 have a shot to be first round picks. The Dolphins would be wise to try to grab one of them (assuming we don’t trade our 3 first rounders for Joe/Tua).

G

1. Shane Lemieux, Oregon

2. Solomon Kindley, Georgia

3. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

4. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

5. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

My top 5 guards has stayed the same. Lemieux is my clear cut top guy, I have a strong second round grade on him. Kindley is a big guy that can move, however I’ve seen him loose his balance at times/get beat and his overall consistency needs to improve. Kraemer is a huge guy that is somewhat limited athletically. He often looked stiff and I saw him struggle against the bullrush. He is a pretty solid pass protector though and while I saw him struggle at times, there is potential in his film. Bredeson and Throckmorton both are well rounded guys that are a bit raw but should improve into solid pros.

C

1. Llyod Cushenberry, LSU

2. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

3. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

4. Keith Ismael, San Diego St.

5. Jake Hansen, Oregon

Cushenberry moves to number 1 as my top rated center in this draft. He dominated in Mobile and really made a name for himself during his Senior Bowl week. I think he could be a day 1 starter. Ruiz and Biadasz are also potential day 1 starters. Ismael had a really good Senior Bowl week which caused me to dig up film on him. I am only a couple games into his tape but I’d say there are times when he really impressed me and times when he didn’t. He held his own though in Mobile and made himself some money. Hansen is just a consistent center; he uses his hands well and is pretty good in both run and pass blocking. I’d like to see him more nasty and dominate but his film isn’t bad.

DE

1. Chase Young, Ohio St.

2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

3. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn St.

4. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

5. Marlon Davidson, Auburn

One of Miami’s biggest needs, this draft class features some high end talent at the top. Chase Young, who is pretty much unanimously considered the best player in this draft, will be a top 3 pick. His film is so, so much fun to watch - just complete domination. A.J. Epenesa is my clear number 2; guys, I have a top 10 grade on him - he’s been too good for too long. I have no idea why all these mocks have him going like 17, 20, 28....I mean crazier things have happened but I’d loose it if the Dolphins were able to select him with our second 1st round pick. He’s an immediate starter and a game changer. Gross-Matos is intriguing to me. The potential is through the roof; he could be an elite player, but he definitely needs to bulk up and be better against the run. I have a first round grade on him. Chaisson is a pass rushing specialist. There is certainly tape out there that I do not care for, but he had himself a good season. Pass rushers are hard to find so he will be drafted early. I like him, but Chaisson is the biggest risk out of my top 5. Davidson is a tough and strong DE that isn’t super fast or quick. However, he clearly plays with a tremendous amount of strength and has a dominate bull rush. He’s not flashy, but I could see Davidson being a pro bowl type player for a long time.

DT

1. Derrick Brown, Auburn

2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

3. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

4. Ross Blacklock, TCU

5. Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Derrick Brown is a beast, he’s going to be a top 5 pick. Kinlaw is inconsistent at times but his tape is phenomenal - he’s a top 20 pick. Gallimore is a big DT with a great motor. I never see him give up on a play and at times his play is quite disruptive. Blacklock and Elliot are two guys that just jump out on film. Quick, great hands, disruptive, and strong. I see all 5 of these guys being either 1st or 2nd round picks.

LB

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

3. Patrick Queen, LSU

4. Zack Baun, Wisconsin

5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama

T-5. Bradlee Anae, Utah

Simmons is a one of a kind type player who can play probably any position. Murray is a sideline to sideline LB with good speed and quickness. He can be a vicious tackler and always seems to be around the ball. I did seem him struggle against bigger blockers though, so he needs to improve there; but I have a first round grade on him. Queen has been a fast riser as of late, but his tape this year has been incredible. I see him as another sideline to sideline, 3-down LB that flies to the ball, has great instincts and awareness. He’s also a strong first round pick. Baun is a guy who is a good pass rusher, good against the run and good in coverage. I think he does a lot of things well, he’s just doesn't wow me. Lewis is kind of in the same boat, he’s very talented, can do a lot of things, he’s just not dominate. Anae is a tough DE/OLB who disengages effectively, plays with good strength and has a good motor. He mainly played with his hand in the dirt, but I think he’s versatile enough to play multiple positions. He’s not too flashy but I see him being a solid pro.

CB

1. Jeff Okudah, Ohio St.

2. CJ Henderson, Florida

3. Jaylon Johnson, Utah

4. Jeff Gladney, TCU

5. Kristian Fulton, LSU

Okudah is a top 5 pick and should be a starter in the NFL this August. He’s instinctive, has good vision, great tackler, is scheme diverse, I could go on and on. Henderson is very athletic and has great change of direction speed. He flies to the ball when he locates it. He’s got good speed and can be very physical with WRs. Most agree the main concern with him is his tackling. Johnson is a super talented CB that I view as a potential day 1 starter. He’s got great size, physical, good tackler and has good speed to go along with his size. I still have some film to go through on him, but so far I see a strong first round pick. Gladney is a fun player to watch. He’s a bit undersized, but he makes up for it in nastiness and toughness. He’s a very quick player who has fluid hips, great change of direction speed and good awareness. Lastly, Fulton has good size, toughness, has fluid hips, able to locate the ball in the air and is solid in run support. I have a high second round grade on him.

S

1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama

2. Grant Delpit, LSU

3. Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

4. Kamren Curl, Arkansas

5. Ashtyn Davis, California

McKinney is my top safety. He’s instinctive, has great awareness, tremendous range and is a sure tackler. He flies to the ball and plays with great toughness. I have a top 15 grade on him. Delpit is a bit overrated but still insanely talented. Delpit, like McKinney has great range and can cover ground fast. My main concern with him is his tackling - it will certainly need to improve in the NFL. Winfield is a hard hitting safety with good ball skills. Being undersized and injuries will be red flags to teams with him. Curl is a great tackling safety with decent range and pretty good ball skills. I see flashes in his game that make me excited for his potential. Ashtyn Davis is a tough safety that can hit. He’s a good tackler and has pretty solid coverage skills. Davis is a well-rounded safety.

That’s it for this edition. Thanks for reading guys!