Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
How Philip Rivers leaving the Chargers impacts Tom Brady & the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
Rivers will leave the Chargers after 16 seasons.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Potential Jets Cap Cut: Quincy Enunwa - Gang Green Nation
We continue our series looking at potential Jets cap cuts this offseason with Quincy Enuwna.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2020 Buffalo Bills wish list: Josh Allen edition - Buffalo Rumblings
What Allen can get all his fans for their birthdays this year
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens sign Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension - Baltimore Beatdown
Pen to paper
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
If you take one player, and put them on the Steelers, who would it be? - Behind the Steel Curtain
Who would you dream to see play for the Black and Gold?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
ESPN’s Todd McShay says Tua Tagovailoa “is better than Joe Burrow” - Cincy Jungle
Todd McShay sees Tua as a high-risk/high-reward prospect.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett reportedly meets with Roger Goodell about re-instatement - Dawgs By Nature
There is still no timetable for Garrett to return from his indefinite suspension, but reports remain positive.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2019 Houston Texans Season Review: Texans Season Awards - Battle Red Blog
The 2019 Texans season review gets started with season awards.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans finalize staff with Jim Haslett, will operate without true DC - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans have finalized their coaching staff for the 2020 season, filling the final remaining spot open this afternoon. Mike Vrabel has opted to go with veteran defensive coach Jim...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue deserves more respect as a complete defensive end - Big Cat Country
As one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, Yannick Ngakoue deserves every penny coming to him.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Why Tua Tagovailoa would be the perfect QB for the Colts - Stampede Blue
Tua Tagovailoa took the country by storm with his impressive debut in the National Championship game in January 2018. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, he’s gone 425/607 (70%) for 6,806...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
What to expect from Pat Shurmur’s offense - Mile High Report
Jeff and Joe breakdown what Broncos fans can expect to see from Broncos’ offense this year, based on the last three seasons of Shurmur’s film.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers announce that QB Philip Rivers will test free agency - Bolts From The Blue
It’s official: The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Rivers will experience free agency for the first time in his career and he will...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Ranking Derek Carr among all starting NFL Quarterbacks - Silver And Black Pride
There has been a lot of debate on the internet and on social media surrounding Derek Carr’s future, and if the Raiders quarterback position can be upgraded. There isn’t a easy and straightforward...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
The latest on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones’ new contracts - Arrowhead Pride
Both players will receive new contracts this offseason; here is the latest.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Giants’ assistant Bret Bielema interested in Michigan State job - Big Blue View
Could Joe Judge’s coaching staff take a hit?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
2020 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: - Bleeding Green Nation
Who will the Birds take?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys LB Sean Lee will play football in 2020, but where ultimately remains to be seen - Blogging The Boys
Where will The General be next season?
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Quinton Dunbar has requested a trade or his release from the Redskins - Hogs Haven
Not good
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers 2020 Free Agents: Bryan Bulaga remains one of the team’s biggest questions - Acme Packing Company
What will the Packers do at right tackle? A draft success, a draft failure, and a surprise at that position make up the team’s free agent offensive line group in 2020.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2020 Detroit Lions positional preview: The future at cornerback hangs in the balance this offseason - Pride Of Detroit
What is the future at CB in Detroit? The next three months will tell us a lot.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2020 Bears offseason outlook: Ranking each position by need before free agency - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears have a crucial offseason ahead of them, so let’s rank which positions are the strongest and which are the weakest.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings add Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant - Daily Norseman
Why? Hell, I don’t know.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints owner Gayle Benson speaks out on allegations Saints aided church abuse - Canal Street Chronicles
Benson called this a ‘profoundly sad time for the church, but more so for the victims’.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Austin Hooper’s future with Falcons feels uncomfortably unsure - The Falcoholic
Are we really about to lose one of the team’s best players?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Carolina Panthers better make a splash in free agency - Cat Scratch Reader
Signing a top free agent would be a refreshing change from the previous Panthers ownership.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Shaq Barrett thinks that staying in Tampa Bay is “best for his career” - Bucs Nation
The Bucs should’ve re-signed him yesterday.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers officially hire former Dolphins DB coach Tony Oden - Niners Nation
The team interviewed oden Friday
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
D.J. Humphries By The Numbers - Revenge of the Birds
As all Cardinals’ fans know, LT D.J. Humphries, the Cards’ 1st round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, is now an unrestricted free agent.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How much will Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson command in free agency - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks saw their season come to a close against the Green Bay Packers, and with the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror and the XFL getting things started, the offseason is really and...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Todd Gurley trade rumors: At least 6 teams who could deal for Gurley - Turf Show Times
Who needs much of an intro to this? Let’s just fact it out.
The Los Angeles Rams have a running back named Todd Gurley. He turns 26 on August 3, 2020. He signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract...
Loading comments...