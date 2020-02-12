Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

How Philip Rivers leaving the Chargers impacts Tom Brady & the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

Rivers will leave the Chargers after 16 seasons.





Potential Jets Cap Cut: Quincy Enunwa - Gang Green Nation

We continue our series looking at potential Jets cap cuts this offseason with Quincy Enuwna.





2020 Buffalo Bills wish list: Josh Allen edition - Buffalo Rumblings

What Allen can get all his fans for their birthdays this year

AFC NORTH:

Ravens sign Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension - Baltimore Beatdown

Pen to paper





If you take one player, and put them on the Steelers, who would it be? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Who would you dream to see play for the Black and Gold?





ESPN’s Todd McShay says Tua Tagovailoa “is better than Joe Burrow” - Cincy Jungle

Todd McShay sees Tua as a high-risk/high-reward prospect.





Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett reportedly meets with Roger Goodell about re-instatement - Dawgs By Nature

There is still no timetable for Garrett to return from his indefinite suspension, but reports remain positive.

AFC SOUTH:

2019 Houston Texans Season Review: Texans Season Awards - Battle Red Blog

The 2019 Texans season review gets started with season awards.





Titans finalize staff with Jim Haslett, will operate without true DC - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans have finalized their coaching staff for the 2020 season, filling the final remaining spot open this afternoon. Mike Vrabel has opted to go with veteran defensive coach Jim...





Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue deserves more respect as a complete defensive end - Big Cat Country

As one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, Yannick Ngakoue deserves every penny coming to him.





Why Tua Tagovailoa would be the perfect QB for the Colts - Stampede Blue

Tua Tagovailoa took the country by storm with his impressive debut in the National Championship game in January 2018. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, he’s gone 425/607 (70%) for 6,806...

AFC WEST:

What to expect from Pat Shurmur’s offense - Mile High Report

Jeff and Joe breakdown what Broncos fans can expect to see from Broncos’ offense this year, based on the last three seasons of Shurmur’s film.





Chargers announce that QB Philip Rivers will test free agency - Bolts From The Blue

It’s official: The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Rivers will experience free agency for the first time in his career and he will...





Ranking Derek Carr among all starting NFL Quarterbacks - Silver And Black Pride

There has been a lot of debate on the internet and on social media surrounding Derek Carr’s future, and if the Raiders quarterback position can be upgraded. There isn’t a easy and straightforward...





The latest on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones’ new contracts - Arrowhead Pride

Both players will receive new contracts this offseason; here is the latest.

NFC EAST:

Report: Giants’ assistant Bret Bielema interested in Michigan State job - Big Blue View

Could Joe Judge’s coaching staff take a hit?





2020 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: - Bleeding Green Nation

Who will the Birds take?





Report: Cowboys LB Sean Lee will play football in 2020, but where ultimately remains to be seen - Blogging The Boys

Where will The General be next season?





Report: Quinton Dunbar has requested a trade or his release from the Redskins - Hogs Haven

Not good

NFC NORTH:

Packers 2020 Free Agents: Bryan Bulaga remains one of the team’s biggest questions - Acme Packing Company

What will the Packers do at right tackle? A draft success, a draft failure, and a surprise at that position make up the team’s free agent offensive line group in 2020.





2020 Detroit Lions positional preview: The future at cornerback hangs in the balance this offseason - Pride Of Detroit

What is the future at CB in Detroit? The next three months will tell us a lot.





2020 Bears offseason outlook: Ranking each position by need before free agency - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears have a crucial offseason ahead of them, so let’s rank which positions are the strongest and which are the weakest.





Vikings add Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant - Daily Norseman

Why? Hell, I don’t know.

NFC SOUTH:

Saints owner Gayle Benson speaks out on allegations Saints aided church abuse - Canal Street Chronicles

Benson called this a ‘profoundly sad time for the church, but more so for the victims’.





Austin Hooper’s future with Falcons feels uncomfortably unsure - The Falcoholic

Are we really about to lose one of the team’s best players?





The Carolina Panthers better make a splash in free agency - Cat Scratch Reader

Signing a top free agent would be a refreshing change from the previous Panthers ownership.





Shaq Barrett thinks that staying in Tampa Bay is “best for his career” - Bucs Nation

The Bucs should’ve re-signed him yesterday.

NFC WEST:

49ers officially hire former Dolphins DB coach Tony Oden - Niners Nation

The team interviewed oden Friday





D.J. Humphries By The Numbers - Revenge of the Birds

As all Cardinals’ fans know, LT D.J. Humphries, the Cards’ 1st round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, is now an unrestricted free agent.





How much will Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson command in free agency - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks saw their season come to a close against the Green Bay Packers, and with the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror and the XFL getting things started, the offseason is really and...





Todd Gurley trade rumors: At least 6 teams who could deal for Gurley - Turf Show Times

Who needs much of an intro to this? Let’s just fact it out.

The Los Angeles Rams have a running back named Todd Gurley. He turns 26 on August 3, 2020. He signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract...