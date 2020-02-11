Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 02/11/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is as a Miami Dolphins fan if you live in the local or near the local Miami/Dade area do you attend games in person and if you live out of the south Florida area do you travel to Miami or any other place to see games or do you wait for them to play your local team to go see them in person? I love to attend games but also know that with the new HD flat-screens and their ever increasing size that it is much easier to watch games at home and keep up with the action on every play. I have had many a time in the stands where I was asking “what the hell happened” until the stadium video board operators get around to hopefully showing a replay from an angle that you can tell what happened.

